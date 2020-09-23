The Undoing Trailer: Nicole Kidman’s HBO Series About a Case of Murder

RELATED STORIES

After months of doling out cryptic teases and indecipherable promos, HBO is revealing the inciting incident that triggers Nicole Kidman’s Undoing. And it’s killer.

Thirty seconds into the six-episode thriller’s first full-length trailer, which the premium cabler dropped on Wednesday, Kidman’s privileged socialite Grace is horrified to learn via the local news that a fellow mother in her close-knit community was “found bludgeoned to death.” The murder puts Grace and hubby Jonathan (Hugh Grant) at the center of a very public scandal, although how exactly they are connected to the tragedy remains unclear.

Based on the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing — which was originally slated to air back in April, but was pushed back to the fall (Sunday, Oct. 25, to be exact) due to the coronavirus pandemic — examines “what rich entitled people do when threatened,” a lawyer played by Noma Dumezweni declares in the trailer. “They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves… and they think they can get away with it.”

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Donald Sutherland (Trust) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) head up the supporting cast. Kidman’s Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley serves as writer and creator, with Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) directing all six episodes.

Check out The Undoing trailer above, and then read why TVLine is calling the limited series one of this fall’s best new offerings.