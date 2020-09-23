The Rugby Championship 2020 draw, fixtures announced, kick-off, Bledisloe Cup, Wallabies vs All Blacks

Rugby Australia is facing a backlash from across the Tasman, after announcing the draw for the upcoming Rugby Championship, which will take place in a six-week period in November and December.

RA, in association with SANZAAR, this morning revealed the fixtures for the tournament, which features Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

Brisbane, Sydney and Newcastle will host matches, with the final round of matches set down for December 12 at ANZ Stadium.

But unless the New Zealand government grants an exemption for the All Blacks, players and staff won’t complete their quarantine until December 27, meaning they’d spend Christmas Day locked in a hotel.

The announcement has left NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson furious.

The All Blacks perform the haka (Getty)

“We were working on the understanding and all our planning and scheduling was on the basis that the All Blacks last match would be on December 5 to give our players and management time to get home, undertake the 14 days’ quarantine back in New Zealand, and then be with their families for Christmas, as will be the case for the other three teams in the tournament,” Robinson said in a statement.

“We understand the commercial considerations in the scheduling. However, the wellbeing of our people is an incredibly important factor in this also.

“We are committed to playing in the Rugby Championship and we know the scheduling of matches has been a complex and dynamic issue to work through, especially with quarantine protocols, but we haven’t agreed to this schedule and are disappointed at the announcement.

Rugby NZ is at loggerheads with Rugby Australia over the schedule for The Rugby Championship. (Getty)

“We will now work through the issues with Rugby Australia and SANZAAR and believe that there are other solutions within the Rugby Championship window.”

If the issues can’t be resolved, leading All Blacks players would be likely to skip the tournament.

However, a precedent may have already been set that will allow the All Blacks’ players to spend Christmas Day with their families, with the Wallabies required to isolate for just three days in New Zealand prior to the first Bledisloe Cup match on October 11.

The furore from New Zealand has taken the gloss off SANZAAR’s announcement, which will see each round played as a double header, beginning at Suncorp Stadium on November 7.

The two Bledisloe Cup matches are scheduled for November 7 and December 12.

“It has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point, but we are delighted that we can now confirm the match dates and venues,” said SANZAAR boss Andy Marinos.

“The Rugby Championship is one of the game’s show piece events and includes some of the best rugby talent in the world.

“While the rescheduling and reconfiguration of the Super Rugby season has not been ideal all the member unions have been committed in getting rugby back on the field and the culmination of this will be the TRC in Australia.”

It’s been a turbulent week for Rugby Australia, which yesterday lost its major sponsor of 30 years, with Qantas pulling the pin due to the economic hit the company has taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rugby Championship 2020 fixtures

Round One – Saturday 7 November 2020

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two – Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three – Saturday 21 November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday 28 November

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five – Saturday 5 December

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday 12 December

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand