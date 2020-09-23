The private equity shop that took Twinkies public leads the largest SPAC merger yet

Private equity firm The Gores Group was among the first to jump on this wave of special purpose acquisition companies, taking Twinkies maker Hostess public through a blank-check company in 2016 and valuing the confections maker at $2.3 billion—including debt—at the time.

Amid a surge of SPAC deals in 2020, Gores Group now plans to use its fourth blank-check company to take public a company estimated to be worth $16.1 billion in enterprise value. The group says it will be the largest SPAC merger yet. Data from Dealogic shows it would eclipse the planned $11 billion merger of MultiPlan with Churchill Capital Corp III.

On Wednesday, Gores Holdings IV announced plans to acquire United Wholesale Mortgage Group (which does exactly what it says on the tin).

Mortgage activity is spiking in the U.S. as the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates amid economic turmoil caused by the pandemic. In a move bolstered by the flurry of activity from its customers, Rocket Companies, the parent company of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, went public in August.

Gores Group has been busy: Another Gores Group SPAC, Gores Metropoulos, recently announced plans to merge with Peter Thiel-backed driverless car startup Luminar in a $3.4 billion deal. Its fifth SPAC, Gores Holdings V, is also out looking for a target.

Gores Holdings IV is by no means the largest SPAC out there. It does have $425 million in cash, and additional investors led by CEO Alec Gores have committed an extra $500 million to finance the merger with United Wholesale Mortgage. But that’s also to say far larger beasts could be coming to public markets, with Pershing Square’s enormous Tontine Holdings sitting on a $4 billion cash pile.

TICKED OFF: Chinese state-owned media is displaying a hardline stance on the proposed Oracle-Walmart-TikTok deal, saying China has no reason to approve a deal.

“What the United States has done to TikTok is almost the same as a gangster forcing an unreasonable and unfair business deal on a legitimate company,” a Wednesday editorial in China Daily reads, per Bloomberg. “China has no reason to give the green light to such a deal, which is dirty and unfair and based on bullying and extortion. If the U.S. gets its way, it will continue to do the same with other foreign companies. Giving in to the unreasonable demands of the U.S. would mean the doom of the Chinese company ByteDance.”

