The ‘Most passing yards as a rookie’ quiz

Considering he didn’t find out he was starting Sunday until just minutes before kickoff, Los Angeles Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert performed quite admirably in his first taste of NFL action. The sixth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft completed 66.7% of his throws against the Chiefs, good for 311 yards and two total TDs. Despite the strong outing, head coach Anthony Lynn is not yet ready to anoint Herbert the team’s starting quarterback: “[Tyrod Taylor] was our starter for a reason, and if he’s 100 percent, ready to go, he’s our starter. But I know that Justin can pick up the slack if he can’t.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Should Lynn reverse course and sit the veteran Taylor, it’s clear Herbert has the potential and supporting cast to have one of the most successful rookie campaigns ever, in terms of passing yardage at least. So with that in mind, how many of the NFL QBs with the most passing yards in their rookie seasons can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!