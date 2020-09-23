The Helstrom Trailer Is Serving Us Marvel At Its Most Horrifying

If you ever at any point underestimated Marvel’s ability to go full Hereditary, the trailer for Hulu’s Helstrom is here to prove you wrong. Let’s just say things get pretty horrifying pretty fast.

The show, which is a standalone story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, centers around Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the son and daughter of a notorious serial killer, as they hunt down the worst of humanity. In the trailer, family drama is taken to the next level when we get a glimpse at their mother (Elizabeth Marvel), who is living out her days in solitary confinement and seems to be possessed by some sort of demon that has given her supernatural powers.

The series was created by Paul Zbyszewski, and the first season will consist of 10 episodes, all of which will premiere on Hulu on Friday, Oct. 16. Joining Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel in the cast are Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy.

Back in July, Marvel gave some insight into her character and performance during a panel at [email protected] “The voice was basically just me in a hotel room, screaming into a pillow about the state of the world, and then you have that voice… It’s not from 10 packs of cigarettes,” she said. “The physicality, honestly, I lifted so much from Anthony Hopkins. I just watched so much Anthony Hopkins, and why not?…It is a story of a mother who loves her children but is overtaken by something out of her control and that separates her from her love… Her children never know who they are dealing with. Are they dealing with a loving mother, or are they dealing with a monster?”

Marvel's Helstrom premieres Oct. 16 on Hulu.

Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, HelstromPhoto: Hulu