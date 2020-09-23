Telus expands 5G service to 19 more cities in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C.

Telus has expanded its 5G service to 19 more cities and towns in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario.

The cities include Victoria, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Pitt Meadows and Port Moody in British Columbia. Service has also been expanded to Windsor, Tecumseh and LaSalle in Ontario.

Cities in Alberta that now have access to the service include Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove, Fort Saskatchewan and St. Albert. Baie-Comeau, Gaspé, Matane, Rimouski, Sainte-Marie, Sept-Îles and Saint-Georges in Quebec also now have access.

Telus launched its initial 5G network earlier this year in June in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. The Vancouver-based national carrier says that by the end of the year, nearly 50 communities will have access to its 5G network.

“As it evolves, 5G will be a driving force behind revolutionizing industries, business models and the everyday lives of Canadians,” said Eros Spadotta, the executive vice-president of technology, strategy and business transformation at Telus, in a press release.

It’s important to note that you need a 5G-enabled device to access the network, and even then speeds vary with location, signal and devices.

By the end of the year, Telus plans to expand its 5G service to Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey, White Rock and Chilliwack in British Columbia. In Alberta, it plans to bring service to Parkland County, Stony Plain, Leduc, Greenview, Smokey River, Fairview and Wabasca.

Telus says it also plans to launch service in Winnipeg and Brandon in Manitoba. In Ontario, it’s going to bring service to Cornwall, Kingston, Kitchener, Markham, Mississauga, Oakville, Richmond Hill and Waterloo. It’s also going to expand 5G service to Sherbrooke and Trois-Rivieres in Quebec.

You can find city-specific coverage maps on Telus’ website.