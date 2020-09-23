Tahira Kashyap reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana being named in Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 202

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor that has been on a roll for a few years now. The actor’s astute choice in scripts, as well as characters, has helped him not only taste success at the box-office but also receive critical acclaim. Today, another feather was added to the actor’s cap as he was named in the list of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Tahira Kashyap reacted to the news with a post on Instagram. Along with sharing Ayushmann’s post, she wrote, “Proud of You,” with a heart emoticon. Take a look at her post below.

Not just Tahira, several Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Badshah, and more reacted to the news and congratulated Ayushmann on social media.