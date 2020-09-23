Taapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap; says he has a lot of respect for women

Taapsee Pannu is one great actress in Bollywood and it’s not just her fiery on-screen roles that we love, but even her off-screen boldness that wins our hearts. While several celebrities are always neutral and politically correct when it comes to any controversy, Taapsee Pannu will always speak her mind. Recently she was the first actress to speak in favour of Rhea Chakraborty when the media tried to prove her guilty before the court does and now the actress stands with Anurag Kashyap and defends her friend and filmmaker.



Few days back Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Taapsee who has worked with the director on films like Manmarziyaan and Game On, came out in support for him. Today in an interview with Mumbai Mirror the actress talked about defending Anurag in public and confidently says that he has a lot of respect for women. Infact she even said that if he’s proved guilty, she will be the first one to cut off ties with him. Here’s what she had to say, “Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn’t been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him. If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out. If he is found guilty, I’ll be the first person to break all ties with him. But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that’s come to us after years of suppression? It’s wrong for women to derail the movement.”

Now we must say that this actress speaks her mind and surely says what she feels. We love her for that. Currently Taapsee is shooting for an untitled South film in Jaipur. She will later start shooting for Rashmi Rocket and has Haseena Dilruba in the pipeline.