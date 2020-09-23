SXSW Vows to Continue Bringing Together the Brightest Minds Despite Going Online in 2021

Entries for the 2021 digital experience will be opened until October 28, with Music Festival curators prioritizing artists who were scheduled for the canceled 2020 event.

–

SXSW organizers have launched their 2021 event as an online only experience – despite hoping to hold some form of physical festival if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

This March’s event was cancelled when then crisis it the U.S. and its home of Austin, Texas – and with the future uncertain, organizers announced they plan to hold much of the music, tech and film, bash online.

In a press release, organizers indicated that initial entries should be submitted under the understanding this year’s event would be a “digital experience.”

Co-founder Roland Swenson says, “The challenge of building a new future is one that we’re excited to tackle. This has been such a year of change and we, like the entire world, are reshaping our perspective on how we connect.”

“We’re pleased to be working on SXSW Online as part of our program for 2021, and regardless of platform, we will continue to bring together the brightest minds from creative industries worldwide.”

<br />

Entries for the 2021 digital experience will open on 6 October, with Music Festival curators prioritizing artists who were scheduled for the 2020 event. Film submissions are open until 28 October.

SXSW chiefs hope to work with officials in Austin and public health authorities to host some form of physical event in 2021 – until then you can find out more about their digital offerings at, https://www.sxsw.com/.

Virtual conversations and audience Q&As with 2020 speakers are available on the SXSW YouTube channel – including a chat with Texas native and SXSW regular Matthew McConaughey.