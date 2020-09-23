Steven May All-Australian snub, Warren Tredrea reveals reasons behind omission, 2020 All-Australian squad

All-Australian selector Warren Tredrea has opened up on Melbourne star Steven May’s omission from this year’s squad of 40, saying the weight of defenders having career-best years worked against him.

May’s name being left off the squad sparked outrage among AFL fans, with many believing the 28-year-old has been the best defender for the second half of the year.

Tredrea admitted that the Demons star had a right to be disappointed at his non-selection, suggesting that the overwhelming number of players enjoying prolific years playing May’s exact role worked against him.

“This year is the first year, and I can speak hand on heart here, the first year in a long time where we’ve had an abundance of defenders,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town.

“Up until a couple of years ago, we sat down at one stage and said, ‘Do we actually name a ruckman?’.

May has enjoyed a career-best season for Melbourne after a disappointing debut season for the club in 2019 (AAP)

“We actually named a ruckman in an All-Australian team even when there wasn’t a dominant ruckman.

“Whereas what we’ve seen this year, there’s been three or four ruckmen, but in defence you had Luke Ryan a career-best year, Nick Haynes a career-best year, (Dylan) Grimes sensational again, and played a pivotal role in two premierships over the last three years for the Tigers, (Darcy) Byrne-Jones two brilliant years in a row, (Brad) Sheppard, (Tom)Jonas.

“Then you look at key position players who are your lockdown key position players, which Steven May fits into, then you’ve got (Darcy) Moore, (Jacob) Weitering and (Harris) Andrews, probably two (positions) go to that three, so it is difficult and Steven May has a right to feel annoyed and offended or disappointed because he’s had a wonderful year.

“You have two genuine defenders, for example Moore can be a run-off type who plays centre-half back every week.

“Harris Andrews or May, even though he didn’t make it, are more deeper defenders, Jonas is a more lockdown defender, Haynes is more a zone-off type defender.

Tom Jonas has been a mainstay in Port Adelaide’s back six over a number of seasons now (AAP )

“It is a juggling act and at the end of the day you try and pick a team that plays.”

Tredrea added that sometimes a player’s body of work over a few years can impact 50-50 decisions, and admitted that often there are “five or six positions that’ll be a flip of the coin”.

“For example, Tom Jonas a few years ago, I can tell you now because that was said, one of the key Geelong defenders (took the spot) and Jonas was the 23rd man,” he said.

“It was a heavy debate as to who got the last spot in the 22 and he missed out.

“This year he’s been wonderful again. Does that count for him to be in the best 22, well history will make that decision.

“You sit there and you look through every list and there’s a lot of blokes who just miss out, and sometimes that can tip them over the line simply because they’ve had four or five years of outstanding work and they’re just as good as someone else who is coming into their first year.

“Sometimes it can be a flip of a coin whether you get in or not get in.

Tredrea admitted he ‘pushed pretty hard’ for the selection of Kangaroos veteran Todd Goldstein (Getty)

“It can sound like a cop-out from our perspective, but it is a long job, it takes five or six different meetings, two or three-hour heavy debates, people pitch their cases and sometimes you just don’t get your way.”

May’s omission, along with that of North Melbourne ruckman Todd Goldstein has raised questions over just how closely All-Australian selectors adhere to positions, with the final team of 22 picked positionally.

Tredrea admitted that he had personally “pushed pretty hard” for Goldstein’s selection, and said that selectors had gotten a lot better at honouring the positions players actually play as opposed to shoehorning stars into the team.

“Many years ago when I was named an All-Australian, Matthew Pavlich would play in the midfield and push behind as a free man ahead of time, and he was named the All-Australian fullback,” he said.

“I can tell you, I was playing as a power forward and I never played on him. I think it’s fair to say it has gotten a lot better in that time.

“It used to be I reckon 14 midfielders and a couple of key defenders and a couple of key forwards and everyone else move the magnets around.

Patrick Dangerfield’s ability to play as a forward for stretches has made it harder for the selection committee (AAP)

“I can tell you right now, this team this year has a lot more weight (given to positions).”

While the selection committee tries its best to honour positions, Tredrea admitted that selectors were wary of not “picking the best out of a bad bunch” in certain positions where they may not have been standout players, such as the wings.

Tredrea also added that a number of players being able to play dual positions this year added another wrinkle, particularly when selecting forwards.

“This year, (Dustin) Martin and (Patrick) Dangerfield have spent as much time forward as they have in midfield, so do we judge them as a forward-midfield hybrid, or do we judge them as a forward alone or a midfielder alone?

“It is a difficult one, but what we’ve tried to do in this team this year is to pick a small forward, at least one or two, you play midfield-forward hybrids, you try and play blokes who spend most of their time on the wing, but they also play centre square.

“There is a little bit of flexibility to what you do, but we try and pick a team that’s going to go out there and win a game of football, even though they never play.”