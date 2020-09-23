Southwest CEO ‘hopeful’ for more airline aid despite Washington impasse: interview By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavs disease (COVID-19) in Oakland, California
CHICAGO () – Southwest Airlines (N:) Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Wednesday he is “hopeful” that Washington lawmakers can reach an agreement on more aid for airlines, despite a deadlock over coronavirus relief.
“There’s an impasse and we’re just obviously hoping that a larger COVID bill will move with a payroll support aspect continuing for the airlines,” Kelly told , adding that there’s “very broad support to avoid furloughs in the airline industry and extend the payroll support program through the end of March.”
