Southside Breaks Silence On Yung Miami Breakup

Producer Southside, the ex of City Girls member Yung Miami, has broken his silence after Miami revealed that she is now single.

“I ain’t mad about none of that sh*t. I’m a hunnid. I ain’t finna get on here and do all that,” Southside said on camera. “Things took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best. Can’t wait, go get the album — City Girls album right now.”

The rumors of the split begin after a video posted on social media of Yung Miami making a toast to being single.

Southside maintains no shade will be thrown at his baby mama from his end.

“Kill it. Can that man. We ain’t on that. I ain’t on that at all.”

Last week Miami defended herself against critics who say she cannot rap:

“When city on lock came out I was trending y’all said I was rapping rapping I improved I was eating sh*t now y’all back saying I can’t rap y’all BEEN saying this since day 1 🥱” she tweeted.

“On or off a beat bitch imma rap and you gone get these verses period!”