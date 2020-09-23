Home Entertainment Southside Breaks Silence On Yung Miami Breakup

Southside Breaks Silence On Yung Miami Breakup

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Producer Southside, the ex of City Girls member Yung Miami, has broken his silence after Miami revealed that she is now single.

“I ain’t mad about none of that sh*t. I’m a hunnid. I ain’t finna get on here and do all that,” Southside said on camera. “Things took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best. Can’t wait, go get the album — City Girls album right now.” 

