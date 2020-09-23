Some experts fear a new tranche of FCC subsidies, worth $505M, set aside just for Puerto Rico might not help the people most in need of broadband connections (Kyle Daly/Axios)

Home Technology Some experts fear a new tranche of FCC subsidies, worth $505M, set...

Kyle Daly / Axios:

Some experts fear a new tranche of FCC subsidies, worth $505M, set aside just for Puerto Rico might not help the people most in need of broadband connections  —  Internet connectivity remains a weak link for the disaster-wracked U.S. territory Puerto Rico, and some experts fear a new tranche …

