Shopify says ‘rogue’ employees stole data from merchants in breach

Article content continued

Shopify terminated these two employees’ access to its network and the company is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other international agencies that are investigating what it called “criminal acts.” Shopify shares slipped more than 1% in extended trading on Tuesday.

Shopify sells subscription software to help merchants run online stores. The Ottawa-based company has had a dizzying rise since going public in 2015. The coronavirus pandemic has boosted growth even more as lockdowns pushed more retailers online. It is now the most valuable Canadian company on public markets.

Last year, a security researcher found a bug in Shopify’s software code that could have exposed revenue information for thousands of online stores.

Bloomberg.com