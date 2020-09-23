Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite street food revealed

While Shah Rukh Khan might be the king of Bollywood, he’s still a regular Delhi lad at heart. His love for Delhi remains strong even today and the actor has spoken about the same in several interviews. One aspect that King Khan absolutely loves about Delhi is the food.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been fond of street food but his favourite among all is a piping hot plate of Chhole Bhature. Evergreen Sweets in Greenpark is Shahrukh’s favourite place in Delhi to enjoy the dish. The actor even revealed that he would often head down there during his graduation days with friends.