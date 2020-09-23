Servify Raises $23 Million in Series C, Led by Iron Pillar

Article content continued

Servify runs Device Protection programs for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, Airtel etc. and also runs device exchange/buyback programs for Apple, Samsung and OnePlus across their authorised sales channels. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in 8 countries. Servify aims to utilise the funding to scale up its global operations and further enhance its technology platform.

Anand Prasanna, Managing Partner at Iron Pillar, added “Servify is a unique business built from India for global markets with no pure comparable companies anywhere. Their software is also solving a hard problem of after sales service experience for marquee brands with very high standards. We are keenly interested in unique businesses addressing hard problems in very large and global markets and are excited to continue to back the company in its next phase of growth. Stellar execution by Servify’s team combined with its differentiated technology platform have led to the company’s impressive growth this year despite Covid-19 related challenges.”

About Servify:

Servify, the device lifecycle management platform, integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in 50+ countries across the globe. Partnering with 50+ brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers, and carriers. The platform today supports 3mn+ monthly transactions. In just 5 years of its operation, it already has over 43,000+ retail locations connected and 16,000+ service partners integrated, among others.

Additional information on Servify is available at www.servify.tech

