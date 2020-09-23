See The First Trailer for Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin is back with another chilling drama.

Netflix debuted the new trailer for his latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The movie is based on a true story about the peaceful protest that turned into violent incident at the Democratic National Convention in 1968, and has brought in some A-List talent to help tell the story.

“What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard,” Netflix said of the moving story. “The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.”

The film, which is written and directed by Sorkin, will star Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin and Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman.