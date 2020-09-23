Sebastian Stan Watching The Gossip Girl Pilot Drunk

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2007 a little show by the name of Gossip Girl premiered on a brand-new network called The CW. Nearly 15 years later, that very show is still a very active part of our zeitgeist.
Many stars rose out of Gossip Girl: Penn Badgley from You, Chase Crawford from The Boys, Blake Lively from many a film, and Sebastian Stan from all those MCU movies.
Yup, you read that correctly. Sebastian Stan appeared on GG as Carter Baizen from seasons 1 through 3.
Well, for reasons only known to him and him alone, Sebastian Stan decided to get drunk off what looks like pinot noir and watch the pilot of everyone’s fave teen series:
Buckle up, kiddos. ‘Cause this is a ride.
*Hears the opening tune to “Young Folks”* *Chugs glass of wine*
I want someone to stan me as much as Sebastian stans Chase Crawford:
~Nate with the good hair~.
“Look, Blair’s my best friend, and you’re her boyfriend, and she loves you. That’s the way things are supposed to be.”
“Look, when Prince Charming found Cinderella’s slipper, they didn’t accuse him of having a foot fetish.”
Sebastian’s love for Chase/Nate is sending me:
Wow. I hope y’all enjoyed that as much as I did. Here’s hoping he does the rest of the series, ’cause lord knows I’d grab the popcorn.
