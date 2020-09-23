Scott Disick And Brody Jenner Face Backlash For Race Filters

Bradley Lamb
Updated 12 minutes ago. Posted 2 hours ago

Why the hell would you do/post that?

I’ll just get right into it. Right now, Twitter is lighting up Scott Disick and Brody Jenner after they both posted a set of pictures where they use an app that changes the person’s race.


“You need to try this new feature in the Gradient app,” Brody wrote. “It’s crazy 😂.”

“Tried new filters in the Gradient app,” Scott wrote. “Which one is better?”

Scott used the “Europe,” “Asia,” and “India” filters, while Brody used the “Africa,” “Asia” and “India” filters. First and foremost, people’s races and cultures shouldn’t be reduced to a filter for others to try on. It’s offensive and weird, as is asking people to “pick” which is the best.

Needless to say, their posts faced a lot of backlash on Twitter:

“You have enough money to pay people to stop you from posting shit like this,” one person wrote.

“There are some sponsorships people shouldn’t take — this is one of them,” another person wrote.

All in all, people were just really disappointed:

Neither Scott nor Brody have responded to the backlash, but we will update if they do.

