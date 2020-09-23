Royce Da 5’9: DJ Vlad Disrespects Our Culture!!

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 posted a new video claiming that DJ Vlad is disrespecting the culture following his remarks about Minister Louis Farrakhan, and other high profile Black figures.

Last month, Vlad misquoted a speech from Minister Farrakhan about Jewish people.

Royce demanded that Vlad to offer a sincere apology to the minister. He also slammed Vlad for taking jabs at Dame Dash.

“I did a video telling him that I want him to apologize, but I simply stated if you don’t apologize then you can’t have a relationship with me,” Royce shared. “I don’t feel like it’s that big a deal. I feel like it’s Vlad disrespecting the culture. I don’t feel like it’s that big of a deal because he’s been disrespecting the culture. Now, you’re taking personal shots at Dame Dash, one of our heroes, and making him out to be a bad father. And this is only appropriate in this business because we allow it.”

Watch the clip below.