Ron Howard Teams Up With Brian Grazer to Tackle Lang Lang Biopic

The movie itself will be shot in Mandarin and English, and chronicles the Chinese pianist’s journey from his upbringing in China to his rise as one of the world’s most beloved classical musicians.

Filmmaker Ron Howard has signed up for another biopic – he’ll tackle the life and career of virtuoso Chinese pianist Lang Lang.

The “Cinderella Man” and “A Beautiful Mind” director will oversee the new project with his longtime filmmaking partner at Imagine, Brian Grazer.

The movie, shot in Mandarin and English, will be filmed in China and the U.S., according to .

The screenplay is based on the memoir “Journey of a Thousand Miles” by Lang and David Ritz. Lang will be one of the film’s executive producers.

“Lang Lang’s story is one of determination, passion, sacrifice, and finding the inner strength to beat the odds,” a joint statement from Howard and Grazer reads. “This film is a bridge between two cultures that share universal truths about the gauntlets we face in the pursuit of greatness.”

“This movie, thanks to Ron Howard’s vision, will inspire young people around the world to follow their dreams and never forget they are one in a million,” Lang Lang adds.