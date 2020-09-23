Rituparna Sengupta speaks highly about Anurag Kashyap



Bollywood was shaken by the MeToo allegations last year that were made against some of the biggest names in the industry. Actress Payal Ghosh recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Countering that, several celebrities have spoken in favour of Anurag and have supported him in his hour of need.

After Kalki Koechlin, Taapsee Pannu and Radhika Apte, it’s Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta who now speaks up. The actress has supported the filmmaker who’s her co-star in her upcoming Hindi film Bansuri. Rituparna told ETimes, “I have met Anurag in Mumbai, then at Cannes. We have done outdoor in Jalpaiguri as well. What I have seen is he’s a great companion. He’s a true gentleman. We used to discuss a lot of different films. He spoke a lot about his daughter. Anurag loves different fish-based dishes, so we used to try out a lot of dishes. I have never felt any bad thing inside him. I don’t know what happened to the girl who has come up with the #metoo allegation. So, I won’t comment on what she has alleged. But I can tell one thing, I had a great working experience with Anurag,” said the actress clarifying her stance.





The MeToo allegation by Payal Ghosh has yet again brought the movement in the forefront. However ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj have spoken in the director’s favour and have shown their support to Anurag Kashyap.