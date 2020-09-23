‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Fired

Beverly Hills Housewife, Teddi Mellencamp, has been fired from the Bravo show — and she confirmed the news via her social media.

“You heard it here last. Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Viewers have been claiming that Teddi is boring, but this season, they petitioned for her to exit the show after she turned into one of the mean girls.

“I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost,” she said in the video.

The news comes weeks after Denise Richards announced that she would not be returning for a third season.