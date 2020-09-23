‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Fired –

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Beverly Hills Housewife, Teddi Mellencamp, has been fired from the Bravo show — and she confirmed the news via her social media.

“You heard it here last. Yes, it’s true, I am not coming back to #RHOBH. Thank you to @bravotv, @evolutionusa, @bravoandy and all of the amazing women for the support (and the shade) for the past three years. Back to the shadows I go,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

