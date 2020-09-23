Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail Plea’s Hearing Pushed to Tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty judicial custody was extended to October 6 on Tuesday. Her lawyer filed an appeal for bail in the Mumbai High Court for her bail. However, the hearing for the same has now been pushed to tomorrow after Mumbai faced severe rains last night.

As per reports, Rhea in her bail appeal has stated that her late boyfriend used to smoke cigarettes containing ganja which he sourced himself and with the help of his working staff. The appeal also stated that she tried to get him off the habit but he developed a deep liking for cannabis cigarettes during the shoot of Kedarnath. There was also a mention of the June 2019 molestation incident that had taken place between her and Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh. Post the quarrel between Sushant and sister Priyanka, Rhea revealed that the late actor’s eldest sister Neetu had called and threatened him saying she would file a false criminal case against him. This deeply affected Sushant as he knew Neetu’s husband is an IPS officer and would use his connections. Rhea stated that later she reached out to OP Singh and Neetu and told them that they would go to the police about the molestation incident if they filed a false case against Sushant. As per her, this scared them.

Rhea also stated Sushant felt anxious and disturbed by this. Sushant then told her he had a similar incident in 2013 and was treated by Dr Harish Shetty back then.