Revealing crypto exchange’s physical location was not harmful, court rules By Cointelegraph

Revealing crypto exchange’s physical location was not harmful, court rules
A federal judge has ruled that an employee who revealed the location of a major crypto exchange did not violate its trade secrets.
According to court records filed Sept. 22, U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Payward Inc. — the owner of Kraken — against former employee Nathan Peter Runyon for misappropriating “trade secrets” by publicly disclosing the exchange’s physical address in San Francisco and accessing one of the company’s protected computers.
