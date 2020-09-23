Reports: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh

The Narcotics Control Bureau trying to crack the Bollywood drug nexus while investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case has now apparently called in a few A-list actresses for further probe. According to a report of Times Now, the actresses who have been summoned by the NCB are Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

The report states that the NCB will be questioning them in the coming week. While Deepika is set to be questioned on September 25, Rakul Preet will be called by the probe agency tomorrow and Shraddha and Sara will appear before them on September 26. The NCB already has Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty in their custody for consumption and procurement of drugs and now with the names of these actresses cropping up according to a news report, we hope the probe reaches its end soon. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.