Redcliffe Dolphins eye Wayne Bennett in $100m NRL expansion bid

Proud Queensland rugby league club, Redcliffe Dolphins, have identified master coach Wayne Bennett in their pursuit of becoming the NRL’s 17th franchise.

Redcliffe on Tuesday unveiled its new northern grandstand of Dolphin Stadium as part of a $100 million bid to join the top-level NRL competition.

The revamped Dolphin Stadium can now house 10,000 seated fans with room for an extra 1500 in a standing area.

“We are now NRL-ready, and when I say ready we are ready to go tomorrow if the NRL needs us,” Redcliffe Dolphins club chairman Bob Jones said.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett. (Getty)

The club boasts a rich history, dating back to its founding in 1947, and has competed in the Queensland Cup since gaining approval in 1959. The club currently has eight Queensland Cup titles to its name.

The Dolphins chairman admitted they would be “crazy” not consider Bennett, a seven-time premiership-winning coach.

The current South Sydney coach is expected to leave Redfern when his contract finishes up at the end of next year, with senior assistant Jason Demetriou set to take over the reins.

“Wayne obviously knows rugby league and has been a great coach for a long time so you’d be crazy not to talk to Wayne and consider him… if he is available,” Jones added.

V’landys reveals NRL’s expansion plans

Back in July, ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed the NRL was still interested in expanding the competition with a new franchise only to come from the Brisbane region.

“If there is a 17th team, it will be in Brisbane, no doubt about that,” V’landys told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“That’s where the market is, that’s where we are strong. No good spending a lot of money in rusted on AFL states in my view.

“You want to go to the states where you have the nurseries and have the population that loves the game.”