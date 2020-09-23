Ray J Regrets Filing For Divorce From Princess Love

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Ray J appeared on the daytime talk show, The Real, where he appeared to regret his recent filing for divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

“I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good … I felt like it would get one-sided,” he told co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvais. “But, hey, maybe we do need counseling.”

Ray J continued: “I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, Princess, my mom and her friends. It was just a good vibe, it really was,” he said. “I just have to fall back and go, damn, this is a really, really good thing.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR