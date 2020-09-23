Ray J Regrets Filing For Divorce From Princess Love

Ray J appeared on the daytime talk show, The Real, where he appeared to regret his recent filing for divorce from his wife, Princess Love.

“I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good … I felt like it would get one-sided,” he told co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvais. “But, hey, maybe we do need counseling.”

Ray J continued: “I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, Princess, my mom and her friends. It was just a good vibe, it really was,” he said. “I just have to fall back and go, damn, this is a really, really good thing.”

Despite recently filing for divorce, Ray J says he wants him, Princess Love and his children to live under one roof.

“I would be up for it. I’d be up for whatever it is to make sure my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7,” said Ray J, who asked for joint custody when he filed. “I don’t see myself splitting the time, it’s so tough to not be with your kids all of your time.”