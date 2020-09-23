Home Entertainment Rapper Kxng Crooked Slams Rappers Who Trade Opportunities For Sex w/ Women

Rapper Kxng Crooked Slams Rappers Who Trade Opportunities For Sex w/ Women

Bradley Lamb
Slaughterhouse rapper Kxng Crooked has spoken out against males in the music industry who exploit women by giving them opportunities only after they’ve traded for sex.

“This is a male-dominated industry,” he said. “Let me tell you something that men need to stop doing. Men need to stop trying to force women to trade sex for opportunities in this industry. That sh*t needs to stop — not just in Hip Hop, but I’m talking to the culture right now. As a man, I gotta acknowledge that I have privileges in this industry. They don’t erase my struggles. I’ve experienced racism, hatred — all kind of sh*t in this music business. That’s just facts.”

