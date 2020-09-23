Rapper Kxng Crooked Slams Rappers Who Trade Opportunities For Sex w/ Women

Slaughterhouse rapper Kxng Crooked has spoken out against males in the music industry who exploit women by giving them opportunities only after they’ve traded for sex.

“This is a male-dominated industry,” he said. “Let me tell you something that men need to stop doing. Men need to stop trying to force women to trade sex for opportunities in this industry. That sh*t needs to stop — not just in Hip Hop, but I’m talking to the culture right now. As a man, I gotta acknowledge that I have privileges in this industry. They don’t erase my struggles. I’ve experienced racism, hatred — all kind of sh*t in this music business. That’s just facts.”

For decades, women have been used in the industry. Rumors of women sleeping with producers for beats is nothing new. Crooked says it’s time for change.

“When it comes to women in Hip Hop, men have to stop abusing positions of power,” he continued. “I’ve heard too many horror stories from women over the years. Producers wouldn’t work with them because they wouldn’t go on dates with the producers. Rappers wouldn’t work with them because they wouldn’t sleep with the rappers or they rejected their advances. Even sexual predator type sh*t, dudes in the studio session being super touchy-feely, doing some inappropriate, uninvited sh*t.