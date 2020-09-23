R. Kelly Denied Bail As Jail Attacker Is Transferred!!

R. Kelly was hoping to be freed from jail by piggy-backing off his recent attack in jail, but a judge has denied him bail — informing him that the man who attacked him in jail has been moved.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds say the attack on R. Kelly was a one-time, isolated event — and that it can’t happen again because the perpetrator has been moved to a new facility in Michigan.

The inmate who attacked R. Kelly earlier this month tried to stab him with a pen during the altercation.

Greenberg wrote in court docs that the attacker was “stomping on [Kelly’s] head, repeatedly,” and even alleged the inmate also had “an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly,” but fortunately, it was snatched away from him before he could do the deed.

“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase ‘Fu** The Feds’ tattooed on his face,” Greenberg’s motion continued.

The feds are making it clear that Kelly is going nowhere until his trial has come to an end.