R. Kelly Denied Bail As Jail Attacker Is Transferred!!

Bradley Lamb
R. Kelly was hoping to be freed from jail by piggy-backing off his recent attack in jail, but a judge has denied him bail — informing him that the man who attacked him in jail has been moved.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds say the attack on R. Kelly was a one-time, isolated event — and that it can’t happen again because the perpetrator has been moved to a new facility in Michigan.

