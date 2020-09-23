Protesters gather in Louisville as anger mounts after only one cop is charged Breonna Taylor death

Police and protesters are facing off in Louisville after a Kentucky grand jury cleared three officers of charges for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor (pictured)

Two Louisville cops have been shot as police face off with protesters after a Kentucky grand jury cleared three officers of charges for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a shooting at Brooks Street and Broadway at about 8.30pm Wednesday and said the officers were rushed to an area hospital. Additional details about the officers’ conditions or the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available. Police did not confirm whether the incidents were related to protests.

Bystander video showed a group of people walking down a street when gunfire erupted several hundred yards away where several police cars were parked with their lights flashing.

At least 14 shots rang out at the person holding the camera started running away from the source.

Louisville was thrown into turmoil after a grand jury handed down its decision indict just one of the officers involved in Taylor’s killing, Brett Hankison, on charges of ‘wanton endangerment’ for shooting into the homes of the 26-year-old EMT’s neighbors when they executed a no-knock warrant on March 13.

Crowds gathered at Jefferson Square Park for the announcement erupted in anger, disgust and mourning and immediately began marching through the streets of Louisville, which is currently under a 72-hour curfew with a state of emergency designation in effect.

Tensions quickly boiled over as protesters confronted lines of police officers who fired pepper balls and used wooden batons to drive them back.

Multiple people were thrown to the ground and detained by cops clad in riot gear as Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear approved a ‘limited’ deployment of 500 National Guard members in anticipation of nighttime violence.

Meanwhile members of far-right groups including the Boogaloo Boys and the Proud Boys were seen fully armed as they made their way downtown to challenge Taylor protesters.

Other cities across the US are also bracing for a night of unrest as smaller protests formed in New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Police survey an area where at least one police officer was shot in Louisville on Wednesday night amid protest sparked by a a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to clear three officers of charges for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a shooting at Brooks Street and Broadway at about 8.30pm Wednesday and said the officers were rushed to an area hospital

A protester stands next to a burning pile of trash as tensions boiled over in Louisville’s downtown area on Wednesday night

A crowd is seen marching through an underpass after the 9pm curfew went into effect in Louisville

Police escort a man out of the area after an officer was shot on Wednesday night

The map above shows the site where at least one officer was shot in Louisville on Wednesday night

Police officers move past Louisville City Hall as a curfew is implemented at 9pm to disperse protesters

Nightfall gave way to even more violence in the city as fires broke out on the streets

An armored vehicle is seen near the site of protests in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night

Armed National Guard members are seen armed and waiting in a vehicle after they were deployed by the governor

A man removes a cooler box with water after protesters set fire in front of the Louis D Brandeis Hall of Justice

A fire burns near a food station set up to keep protesters nourished during demonstrations on Wednesday night

Wednesday’s grand jury announcement marked the end of a four-month investigation into the death of Taylor, who was shot and killed over six months ago by officers who stormed into her home with a no-knock narcotics warrant.

The EMT’s death set off months of protests, policy changes and a call for the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers who performed the raid to be criminally charged.

The grand jury chose to charge Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The Class D felony, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, relates to Hankinson shooting into the neighboring apartments during the raid, not Taylor’s death.

Fired Louisville detective Brett Hankison (above in his mugshot) was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13

Hankinson was fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department in June after officials said he violated policy by ‘wantonly and blindly’ firing his gun during the raid.

Sgt Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who were also present at the of the fatal operation, were not charged.

In Jefferson Square Park, people were seen breaking down in tears and screaming when the decision arrived as law enforcement helicopters surveyed the scene from above.

‘That’s it?’ some questioned, while others called to burn the city down. ‘We don’t get no murder charges?’ another asked.

Many were angered that Hankison, the sole cop charged with three counts of ‘wanton endangerment’ of Taylor’s neighbors, was required to post just a $15,000 bond.

‘It tells people, cops can kill you in the sanctity of your own home,’ Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian American activist, told the New York Times of the decision.

‘It’s unjustifiable,’ added Desaray Yarbrough, a Louisville resident who came out to watch the march as it went by.

‘The lack of charges is getting ready to bring the city down.’

Police clash with protesters marching through the streets of Louisville after a grand jury chose not to indict three officers in the death of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday afternoon

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Wednesday afternoon to decry the grand jury’s decision

A woman reacts with anguish after a Kentucky grand jury handed down its decision in the death of Breonna Taylor

Police officers carrying batons chase down a protester during a march in downtown Louisville on Wednesday afternoon

Officers pull a protester to the ground before marching him away in handcuffs

Police were seen detaining multiple people hours ahead of the city’s 9pm curfew going into effect

A police officer detains a protester in downtown Louisville as demonstrations kicked off on Wednesday afternoon

A protester offers water to a man as he is detained on the ground by police officers clad in riot gear

Two protesters are thrown to the ground by police during a march in downtown Louisville on Wednesday afternoon

A woman screams as a police officer attempts to take a bike away from her during clashes between cops and protesters

Protesters quickly came together to begin marching, despite the incoming 72-hour curfew and large parts of the city being closed down.

By 2.15pm, the Times reported that 250 protesters were already marching with two dozen police cruisers in pursuit.

The group initially march through the closed sections of the city as they chanted: ‘If we don’t get it, shut it down.’

Video showed a U-Haul van pulling up to the edge of the barricaded area and offloading a cache of supplies including shields and signs that read: ‘Abolish the police’ and ‘Abolition now’.

Earlier a group of 150 people had blocked an intersection of Broadway and 6th Street, just outside a barricade that authorities have established around city buildings to keep protesters away.

Cops quickly arrived and demonstrators moved along, watched over by more police cars.

Tensions already began to mount as police blocked the crowd from accessing certain roads and leaders tried to keep the group together.

At one point, protesters stopped to taunt officers waiting inside a vehicle.

At around 3pm the crowd had grown to several hundred people as they stopped to organize at an intersection with shields to the front.

Many shouted at those watching from their homes to begin participating.

Tensions rose further still as businesses began to be targeted and several windows were smashed.

Some protesters were seen knocking over tables and chairs in front of a restaurant before meeting with a white citizen group who were patrolling in front of businesses to keep them secure.

Other videos showed demonstrators hurling insults and water bottles at police officers who linked arms to push back the crowds.

At about 4.30pm officers began telling protesters that they were engaging in an unlawful assembly and ordered them to disperse immediately.

‘If you do not do so we may dispense chemical agents and you will be arrested,’ officers told residents via loud speaker.

At one point a protester shouted back: ‘We’re peaceful right now!’

Cops were photographed aggressively arresting several protesters by throwing them to the ground and holding them down as they were placed in handcuffs.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert J Schroeder said ‘several’ people had been arrested at a news conference just after 5pm.

Armed counter protesters also descended on Louisville and were seen harassing drivers

Protesters hold up their hands as they face off against a line of police officers clad in riot gear

Hundreds of people who gathered in Jefferson Square Park to hear the grand jury’s decision reacted with anger and frustration after learning that just one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death would face charges

Protesters carrying ‘Abolish the police’ signs hold their fists in the air during a march in Louisville on Wednesday afternoon

A police officer looks on as people react to the grand jury’s decision on Breonna Taylor’s death

People are detained in Louisville after a demonstration over Breonna Taylor’s shooting death on Wednesday afternoon

People react to the grand jury decision on Breonna Taylor’s death as hundreds gather to protest

Louisville began preparing for potential unrest last week after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the grand jury decision would be released ‘soon’.

City officials began erecting barricades around Jefferson Square Park – which has been at the center of 100 days of protests over Taylor’s death – and boarded up police and federal buildings in anticipation of protests.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night and announced a 72-hour curfew for the city beginning at 9pm, with exceptions for those going to work or to seek medical treatment.

‘I urge everybody to choose peaceful and lawful protest,’ Fischer, a white Democrat, said shortly before Cameron’s announcement.

‘This is obviously a really important for our city. I want us to think about our kids and our grandkids and get this right.’

After the announcement, Fischer pleaded for peace, saying: ‘Let’s turn to each other, not on each other.’

Four wheeled military vehicles enter the city ahead of a 9pm curfew Wednesday that will stay in place for 72 hours

Protestors cried out in anger as the grand jury decision was announced and a large march begins

Other demonstrators watched on in shock and disbelief as only one cop was charged

Other protests erupted in cities nationwide as thousands gathered to decry the Taylor decision.

In New York City, hundreds of people descended on the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, where they took a knee in Taylor’s honor and listened to various activists speak.

In Illinois, Gov J.B. Pritzker said had spoken to the National Guard about being prepared for protests and was in touch with Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago.

Hankison faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the endangerment charges.

He was with two colleagues when they shot into the apartment of Taylor, 26, killing her in front of her boyfriend on March 13.

The two other officers, Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were not charged because the investigation showed that under Kentucky law they ‘were justified in the return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker,’ Taylor’s boyfriend, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

‘There is no doubt that this is a gut-wrenching, emotional case,’ Cameron, a Black Republican, said at a news conference.

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

NEW YORK: Protesters gather in front of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday night

NEW YORK: Protesters outside the Barclays Center call for justice in the murder of Breonna Taylor

BOSTON: Demonstrators attend at a ‘Justice for Breonna’ vigil in Boston on Wednesday night

