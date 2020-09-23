Princess Love Shuts Down Idea of Reconciling With Ray J

Instagram

Speaking with Claudia Jordan for her Fox Soul talk show, the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star shares that she’s currently not interested in reconciling with her husband.

While Ray J is reportedly having second thoughts after filing for divorce from Princess Love, the latter is apparently final when it comes to the decision to split from the rapper. Speaking with Claudia Jordan for her Fox Soul talk show, Princess shared that she’s currently not interested in reconciling with her husband.

“I was completely caught off guard. My friend sent me a screenshot and she was like, ‘Hey, is this true?’ ” the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star said of how she learned about Ray J filing for divorce from her. “I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know. Let me find out.’ ”

After going online, she called her lawyer to check the validity of the claims and then reached out to Ray J. “I was calling him and I was texting him. I wasn’t calling to [cry about it],” she recalled. “I feel like right now, we just…I don’t know. We just need to just really figure out-no, I don’t. Not right now, I don’t.”

Ray J filed for divorce from Princess on September 14, asking a judge for joint custody of his two children. However, in the Tuesday, September 22 episode of “The Real“, the rapper appeared to admit to having second thoughts about the decision.

“When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean?” he said. “And so…I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or that I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know. I have every right to just not know and still just try to figure it out.”

Co-host Jeannie Mai then confronted him about the reason why he initially refused to go to marriage counseling, to which he replied by saying, “I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good … I felt like it would get one-sided.” However, in the end, he admitted that he and Princess Love indeed “need counseling.”