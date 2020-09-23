Princess Love: I Don’t Want To Work It Out w/ Ray J!!

Princess Love does not want to work things out with husband Ray J — despite the singer and reality television star publicly expressing regret for filing divorce papers.

Princess appeared on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, where she was asked whether she wanted to work it out. After mulling the question over, she replied, “No. I don’t.”

Princess petitioned the courts to dissolve their marriage in May but rescinded the request two months later. Earlier this month, it was Ray J who filed for divorce.

Ray J appeared on The Real on Tuesday and said that his filing for divorce may have been a mistake.

“When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean?” he said.

He also denied his cheating had anything to do with them breaking up.

“I don’t think it’s ever been about me cheating,” he told The Real cohosts. “It’s been more so about compromising, and understudying and listening and being on the same page. That was more our issue than anything.”