Princess Love: I Don’t Want To Work It Out w/ Ray J!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Princess Love does not want to work things out with husband Ray J — despite the singer and reality television star publicly expressing regret for filing divorce papers.

Princess appeared on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, where she was asked whether she wanted to work it out. After mulling the question over, she replied, “No. I don’t.”

Princess petitioned the courts to dissolve their marriage in May but rescinded the request two months later. Earlier this month, it was Ray J who filed for divorce.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR