Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress loaned to her by the Queen on display at Windsor Castle

Princess Beatrice admired her vintage Norman Hartwell wedding dress loaned to her by the Queen as it went on display at Windsor Castle before opening to the public tomorrow.

The Sir Norman Hartnell gown, first worn by the Queen in the 1960s, was loaned to Beatrice, 30, by her grandmother for her secret, low-key wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

Princess Beatrice attended the unveiling of the dress at Windsor Castle today, opting for a midi floral gown for the occasion and accessorising with a bright floral face mask.

Her wedding gown will be on display from September until November 22, the Royal Collection Trust announced earlier this month.

Attending the unveiling today, the royal wore her long auburn locks in soft curls and opted for a bright blue and pink floral face covering.

Princess Beatrice appeared effortlessly elegant in a blue floral midi dress with short fluted sleeves for the occasion.

She could be seen admiring the dress and her wedding bouquet from different angles in a glass cabinet at the castle.

Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 37, had planned to marry in May but the coronavirus lockdown, which restricted the number of guests, forced them to reschedule.

Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter wore her hair in soft waves as she attended the unveiling of the dress at Windsor Castle today

Instead, they had a low-key ceremony which was only attended by close family including the Queen.

Also to go on display at Windsor will be Beatrice’s wedding shoes, made by Valentino, and a replica of her bridal bouquet.

She previously wore the shoes on other occasions including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.

Beatrice’s bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden and contained trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, Royal Porcelina spray roses, pink O’Hara roses, pink ‘wax flower’ and baby pink astilbe, as well as sprigs of myrtle in keeping with the tradition for royal brides.

The royal could be seen speaking animatedly about the dress to one of the curators of the Royal Historic Trust

Made of peau de soie taffeta, the royal wedding dress features geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantes over the bodice, waist and hips, and the skirt is trimmed with a band of ivory duchesse satin.

It was altered for Beatrice by the Queen’s personal adviser and dresser Angela Kelly and the fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

Members of staff were pictured wearing masks as they stood on guard either side of the new display

She also wore it to the world premiere of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon Leicester Square in December 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Detailing how the vintage piece was carefully remodelled for Beatrice’s big day, the Royal Collection said each alteration made to the dress is reversible to preserve the historic garment.

Changes included the full skirt being softened for a more modern look and the addition of short organza sleeves.

A spokeswoman for Trust said: ‘The full-skirted silhouette was softened to give a more contemporary, simplified shape, and the underskirt and petticoats were recreated and bound with silk tulle.

Members of the public will be able to see the historic dress up close for the first from tomorrow. Pictured: Wardens stand by the dress

Visitors will be able to get a good look at the exclusive dress until November 22

‘Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantes to match the original Hartnell embroidery design.

‘Each alteration made to the dress is reversible.’

The princess also wore a tiara loaned to her by the Queen – the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which the Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, wore on her own wedding day in 1947. But the tiara will not be part of the exhibition.

The Trust spokeswoman said: ‘It has not been possible on this occasion to display the tiara worn by Her Royal Highness on her wedding day.’

Alongside the display is an information board telling visitors about the magnificent dress’s history

Beatrice and property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi were originally due to marry in the Chapel Royal followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace – but their wedding was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They eventually wed in a private ceremony, which was not made public beforehand, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on July 17.

Beatrice’s father the Duke of York walked her down the aisle but he did not feature in the photographs released by Buckingham Palace.

The news of the dress display comes after Beatrice joined her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank for a night out in London on Tuesday night.

The royal sisters donned masks as they ventured out to exclusive member’s club Annabel’s yesterday and were snapped climbing into a taxi at the end of their night.

Beatrice and Edoardo eventually wed in a private ceremony, which was not made public beforehand, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on July 17

The display at Windsor Castle will also feature Beatrice’s wedding shoes, made by Valentino, which she previously wore on other occasions including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding. Pictured, Beatrice and Edoardo with the Queen and Prince Philip at the wedding

While Princess Beatrice showed off her tan in a little black dress with a matching face mask, Princess Eugenie, 30, looked chic in a pair of black leather leggings and wrapped up in a grey jacket.

She added a £40 designer mask from Wedel Art Collective x Jenny Holzer emblazoned with the words: ‘YOU ME’.

The special display of Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from September to November 22 2020. Tickets must be pre-booked in advance at www.rct.uk or +44 (0)303 123 7304.