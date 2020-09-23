Prince Harry Urges Americans to Reject Hate Speech and Online Negativity Ahead of November Election

WENN/Avalon

Along with his wife Meghan Markle, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II makes an appearance in Time 100 TV special and marks National Voter Registration Day by encouraging U.S. citizens to vote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex appeared during Tuesday’s (September 22) Time 100 TV special to encourage Americans to get out and vote in November’s election.

For the first time in history, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world was unveiled as part of an ABC TV special, with the royals appearing virtually from their Santa Barbara home to congratulate those who made the list.

Before signing off, however, Harry and Meghan made a point of marking National Voter Registration Day in the U.S. and calling the election “the most important of our lifetime.”

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard,” former “Suits” star Meghan explained.

Harry added that he’s “not going to be able to vote here in the U.S., but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life.”

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” he continued, with his wife adding, “So as we work to re-imagine the world around us, let’s challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion.”

The couple also touched on online misconduct and how it can affect people and their mental health, with Meghan noting, “We need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other, both online and off.”

“What we’re exposed to online seeps into how we engage with each other offline. It can train us to be kind, or it can train us to be cruel,” she added.





Harry continued, “When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realise it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes… Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.”