Posthaste: What businesses want to hear in the throne speech

Businesses of every size and across every sector want the federal government to offer their industry some benefits, subsidies and support — or all three — in the throne speech delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at around 2 p.m. ET as coronavirus persists and economic recovery stalls.

Many will likely be disappointed.

Here’s a selected list of demands, request and call for action by various business bodies.

The Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses is calling on the federal government to extend the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program at the full 75 per cent rate for businesses facing an ongoing revenue decline of 50 per cent or higher and extend the program until 2021.

CEWS is going to be gradually phased out starting in two weeks and is slated to be eliminated entirely in December. The move could save 775,000 jobs in Ontario alone, they claim.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses’s members have outlined the following priorities:

74 per cent of CFIB members would like to see discussions around creating a more competitive tax environment

65 per cent would like to see the government control spending

53 per cent would see reduced red tape

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce would like to hear more about the government’s efforts to bring women back into the workforce. They have a 10-point plan, but here are some of their key calls for actions:

Establish a National Secretariat for Childcare, which includes business and parent representatives, to consider and develop recommendations for tax incentives that benefit parents, guardians and daycare owners

Provide emergency support for childcare costs by extending eligibility for the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy to include hiring in-home childcare so business owners can return to work

Address the tax code to support women-owned businesses. For example, allow business owners to claim childcare as a business expense

Prioritize funding and programming that supports women’s access to traditionally male-dominated jobs and sectors where there is high growth potential, such as the trades, IT and manufacturing.

A working group arranged by C.D. Howe Institute believes the Liberals must curb their spending spree, noting that no new major ongoing and unfunded spending programs should be introduced without matching broad-based tax increases.

“Immediate focus should be on targeted spending that promotes growth and raises tax revenues. Examples include incentivizing a return to work such as investments in daycare to cope with the problem of parents leaving the workforce, investments in amortized federal capital infrastructure to provide a boost to the economy, or a return to pre-COVID economic immigration levels,” the group said.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers wants Ottawa to offer the oil and gas sector accelerated depreciation of capital. That includes introducing 100-per-cent immediate deductibility for oil and natural gas capital investments, including clean technology and emission.

It also wants the government to reinstate the Atlantic Investment Tax Credit (AITC) at 15 per cent in short term, moving to 10 per cent in the long term.