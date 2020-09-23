Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz arrested after fatal crash

Oneil Cruz, who arguably is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ best prospect, was in an accident in the Dominican Republic on Monday that reportedly left three people dead.

Police officers arrested Cruz on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports, and prosecutors are now claiming he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Law enforcement officials say Cruz drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel of his vehicle after a curfew was put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a Dominican news outlet, Cruz was riding in a Jeep down the highway when it came up from behind and hit a motorcycle. The outlet reports the bike, which had three people on it, didn’t have lights on.

Cruz was not seriously injured in the crash and the Pirates still are keeping an eye on the situation.

The 6-foot-7 infielder, who is ranked third on the team’s top-30 prospect list, had been playing at Pittsburgh’s alternate site before things concluded last week.