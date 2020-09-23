Padres’ Clevinger leaves game vs. Angels after one inning

San Diego Padres starting right-hander Mike Clevinger, acquired from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 31, left his Wednesday afternoon start against the Los Angeles Angels after a single inning.

ESPN noted that the Padres explained Clevinger’s early departure was unplanned without divulging any additional information.

Clevinger was originally scheduled to start last Saturday but had his appearance bumped to Wednesday due to tightness in the biceps of his throwing arm.

The 29-year-old recorded strikeouts of David Fletcher and Mike Trout en route to mowing the Angels down on 12 pitches in his only inning. Rookie lefty Adrian Morejon warmed up in the bottom half of the frame and replaced Clevinger in the top of the second.

Clevinger won two of his first three starts as a Padre and tallied a 3.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 18 innings heading into Wednesday’s outing.

The Padres have already clinched a playoff berth but are looking to secure home-field advantage for the wild-card round. Their magic number to do so was two before Clevinger took the bump.