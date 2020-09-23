Offset’s Alleged Former Mistress Summer Bunni Moves On by Dating NFL Star Ceedy Duce

Instagram

The aspiring rapper and model lets everyone know that she’s not involved whatsoever in Cardi B’s divorce from the Migos star as she’s currently in relationship with athlete C. J. Gardner-Johnson.

Summer Bunni has moved past her scandalous relationship with Offset. The Instagram model, who rose to infamy as she was outed as the Migos star’s alleged mistress in 2018, is currently in relationship with NFL star C. J. Gardner-Johnson a.k.a. Ceedy Duke.

In a number of her social media posts, the 22-year-old has flaunted her romantic relationship with the New Orleans Saints player, perhaps to let everyone know that she ‘s not involved whatsoever in Cardi B’s divorce from her husband. According to Daily Tea Talks, Summer is currently pregnant with the athlete’s baby.

Summer is already a mother to twins. She has also been romantically linked to reality TV star A1 Bentley and rapper Soulja Boy. Her small-screen credits include her appearance in season 6 of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood“, during which her affair with A1 put her into conflict with his wife Lyrica and other cast members.

Back in 2018, leaked text messages revealed that Offset wanted a threesome with Summer and fellow rapper Cuban Doll in June, shortly after his daughter Kulture was born. In one of the texts, Offset wrote, “I want u and Cuban can u make that happen?” to which Summer replied, “Yes.”

Summer later apologized for her actions, telling TMZ, “I feel ashamed… these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.” She added, “I have not spoken to Cardi but I would like her to know I am a very genuine person and I’m not here to breakup a family and I’m very sorry this is happening. I just hope she can overcome this. I hope she can just focus on her love for Offset.”

While Cardi forgave Offset for his past affair, she has now decided to end her marriage to her husband of three years. She filed for divorce in Fulton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 15. She later addressed her separation from her husband in an Instagram Live session, stating that no other woman or baby is involved in her marriage split.

“I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she explained. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”