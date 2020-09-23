NRL news | Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raiders resting players, loss of perspective

Six months ago, we were worried that the NRL may become extinct.

Now, we’re losing our minds again over a few players being rested at the successful completion of the regular season, with an exciting finals series looming.

In other words, rugby league has truly bounced back. We’re arguing heatedly over trivialities again.

The Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders have taken an extreme approach to what is pretty standard fare at the end of the bruising home-and-away rounds.

Melbourne made 12 changes to their side to face the Dragons, headlined by 37-year-old Cameron Smith, while Canberra rested players for a clash with the Sharks. In total, 29 top players were omitted across this weekend’s eight NRL games.

Cameron Smith will rest up for Melbourne Storm this weekend. (Getty)

Is it ideal? No. Ideally, the best players play every game and make every match the best possible product for fans, both at the ground and on TV. There could be lopsided games this weekend, featuring a raft of little-known players in some fixtures while plenty of big guns put their feet up.

But is this also the product of an unprecedented season in which everyone has suffered hardship in some shape or form? Yes. Is it completely understandable? Yes, especially in fixtures where the result doesn’t matter. And we’ve already seen plenty of blowout scores, even with first-choice line-ups on the park.

Melbourne will finish second regardless of what happens against the Dragons. Curiously, Canberra could snatch a top-four spot if they win and Parramatta lose, but coach Ricky Stuart has clearly decided that rest for key players is of more value to his team right now than a potential second chance in the finals. It’s his call, for better or worse.

Having reached round 20, here is what the NRL and its teams have navigated this season and why a few missing players isn’t such a big deal.

NON-STOP FOOTBALL

This weekend will mark 18 straight weeks of NRL football. No byes. No let-up.

The NRL is brutal at the best of times and this has been the worst of times. No respite, after taking an unplanned break just two games in. Plenty of injuries, many of them severe.

Resting players where possible is not unusual, to iron out pre-finals niggles, though it doesn’t usually get to Storm proportions. Legendary coach Phil Gould recalled that it once did with one of his Roosters teams, in the 22-round ARL season of 1997 which also featured no byes.

That instance sparked an even greater backlash, including league intervention.

“Many years ago when I was coaching the Roosters we got to a position, after a very tough season, where we finished in the top four and with one round to go, we couldn’t go forward, we couldn’t go backwards,” Gould recalled for Wide World of Sports, on his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

Phil Gould. (AAP)

“Whatever happened, we were playing North Sydney in the last round of the season and we were going to play North Sydney in the [semi]-final round the following week. And we had a very competitive reserve grade side, a side where the players would not embarrass themselves as NRL players, a lot of them were.

“So I came into the club on Tuesday night and said I’m going to rest our entire first grade side and I’m going to play our entire reserve grade side in first grade. And that’s how I named it in the programme.

“And the league went into meltdown, the media went into meltdown, everyone went into meltdown, how dare I do this, how dare I rest all our players for the final round of the competition, this is going to be damaging for the game and damaging for the code and damaging to this and damaging to that, you know. It was a lot of the ‘hate Phil Gould-type’ media that you see a lot of, but they blasted us to the point where the league made the decision I had to put them back in.

“So I said, ‘Well I’m not putting them all back in,’ so we compromised that I had to put a certain number of players back in. So I went with the bare minimum, I said, ‘I’m not going to relent on this, there are some players here who I want to have a rest,’ so we went with the bare minimum of NRL players in the squad.”

Brad Fittler was among the top players that suited up for the final round and the Roosters beat the Bears in both games.

Brad Fittler in action for the Roosters during the 1997 ARL season. (Getty)

INACTIVE FRINGE PLAYERS

This season has been brutal not just for the physical toll on players, but for the physical toll that has not been put on many players.

If you weren’t playing NRL footy this season, you weren’t playing at all. If you were a fringe player in an NRL squad, you got bashed up in opposed sessions all week, then were denied the right to have a hit-out in reserve grade on the weekend.

A raft of those guys will take to the field for clubs who opted to rest players this weekend. It is both a just reward for them and a chance for their clubs to give rare game time to players who may be pitched into a finals series cold, if injury disasters strike and replacements are suddenly necessary.

Not playing rugby league, when playing rugby league is your life, is mentally very taxing, as NRL great Paul Gallen explained in a Wide World of Sports column. Don’t begrudge fringe players a run this weekend; in the worst cases, there are guys who won’t have played an active game since the end of last season and won’t play again until whenever next season begins, with only the drudgery of training in between.

Ex-Toronto centre Ricky Leutele will debut for Melbourne, having arrived after the Super League shutdown. (Getty)

“Players at the back end of the roster are acting as cannon fodder for their teams. They run scrimmage sessions with the first-graders, get bashed up and then do it all again, without even getting to play a game on the weekend,” Gallen wrote.

“That must be terribly hard on them, both mentally and physically.

“A year-and-a-half with no football. Worst case, that’s what many players are facing if they’re not regular first-graders.”

Longer-term, the impact of that incredible layoff may be felt heavily. Gallen fears as much.

“It’s been a mistake by the NRL to not have a second-tier competition this season,” Gallen wrote.

“I’m worried that it might cause lasting damage to the game, that the standard of play could be affected beyond this season by leaving so many players inactive.

“Perhaps that risk is minimal but I believe it does exist. It’s a risk that the governing body should have thought more about.

“Right now, there are hundreds of guys not playing football. No junior reps. No third-tier. And no second-tier.

“In the NRL alone, you can have about 400 guys per season playing – so it’s an enormous number of guys below that who are sidelined.

“It’s a huge gap for the game, which I’m really hoping doesn’t affect the standard of the NRL in years to come.”

NRL great Paul Gallen. (AAP)

A GULF IN QUALITY

The second-placed Storm are four points clear of the Roosters in third. Melbourne are three points back from minor premiers Penrith.

There is a 19-point gulf between the Panthers and the ninth-placed Gold Coast Titans. It’s just been that sort of season. With the Titans four points adrift of eighth, the finalists are already decided and only some reshuffling of positions can occur this weekend.

The resting of players is not so much of a problem as the fact that other teams have been bad enough to allow such omissions from round 20. When there’s absolutely nothing riding on a result, as is the case with Melbourne, why not give key players a priceless weekend off to freshen up?

Especially when you consider what may have caused this pronounced gap in class. Talent, certainly, but the hard work done by players during their COVID-19 lockdown – or the lack thereof – has played its part.

Melbourne are the last club on earth who could every be accused of going easy on players. If you’re a Storm first-grader under Craig Bellamy, you are by nature hard core.

Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy. (Getty)

Gould laughed off the fact that where he was nailed for the mass-resting of players, Bellamy is – in some quarters – getting credit.

He said that Melbourne were still a strong chance to beat a Dragons outfit that has often been dismal this season, while the ultimate verdict on the mass-resting would be delivered in the Storm’s week-one finals performance.

“There’s certainly not the uproar with the Melbourne Storm that there was when the Roosters tried to do it. But in my coaching many years ago I was an idiot and destroying the game; this is a very smart ploy by a great coach, so there you go,” Gould said.

“There’s only one nervous team here and that’s the St George Illawarra Dragons, who have probably woken up on Wednesday morning and said ‘What? We’re favourites? What’s happened?’

“And when you look at it and look at the way they’re playing, can they beat them? Can the Dragons beat the Melbourne Storm second team?

“It is the Melbourne Storm. The Roosters, we beat a top four side with our half a team – they’ll be very, very enthusiastic, which is one thing the Dragons have not been.

“I think it’s a smart decision by the club, I think it’s very smart because they need all their top players going into finals, the Storm. More likely they’re going to be playing the Roosters in week one of the finals; the Roosters have gone the other way, they’re going to be playing their top side. The Storm have gone the Phil Gould route and destroyed the game by tipping their team out.”

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith. (Getty)

AN OVERHANGING THREAT

It seems a long time ago since Peter V’landys warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the NRL if this rugby league season could not resume mid-pandemic.

It wasn’t long ago at all; six months back, in the 112-year history of Australian rugby league. Six months ago, we were worried that the game might become extinct if it could not carry on banking its lucrative broadcast revenue. Another shutdown could have happened multiple times, if not for the smarts and bloody-mindedness of ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys.

The game made it, via biosecurity bubbles and mostly impeccable player behaviour. The last round of the regular season is safely here. The finals are looming.

The Roosters can win the first premiership treble since the mighty Parramatta Eels side of 1981-83, with megastar Sonny Bill Williams back on board.

Sonny Bill Williams receives a pass from Roosters teammate Sitili Tupouniua during his NRL comeback. (Getty)

The Storm may give arguably the greatest player we’ve seen, Cameron Smith, a title-winning farewell after more than 400 games in a Melbourne jersey.

The Panthers could back up their minor premiership with the club’s first title since 2003 and cement Nathan Cleary as the next great halfback.

The Eels could end the NRL’s longest premiership drought, stretching back to 1986. The Raiders, Rabbitohs and Knights all have the quality to do damage; the Sharks less so, especially after their recent injuries, but you’ve gotta be in it to win it.

The NRL has survived and thrived in 2020, when it could have had one foot in the grave. The absence of a handful of players for one game, with perspective, is a trifling problem.