NRL news | Daly Cherry-Evans called out by Andrew Johns after Manly failure

Daly Cherry-Evans has not done enough to lift Manly in a tough season, rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns says.

Cherry-Evans, Manly’s captain and $1.3 million per season halfback, has been without gun fullback Tom Trbojevic and classy five-eighth Dylan Walker for much of the year.

While it’s been a significant burden to carry, Johns told Wide World of Sports that Cherry-Evans – the NRL’s highest-paid player – had done no more than an “OK” job.

Manly are six points adrift of the top-eight heading into the final round of the regular season.

Echoing analysis from fellow champion halfback Peter Sterling, Johns said that gun Sea Eagles lock Jake Trbojevic had been forced into a de facto playmaking role in the misfiring Manly attack led by DCE.

Manly captain and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans. (Getty)

“Jake plays like a halfback in the middle, they haven’t got a dominant five-eighth, so a lot of the ball comes off Daly Cherry-Evans,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“And their strike player is their fullback (Tom Trbojevic), so when they’re out – or one of them’s out – a big piece of the jigsaw is taken away.

“I think Daly’s the one that needs to stand up more. He’s their captain, he’s been playing for a long time in that No.7 jersey and at that stage of his career, he’s in the sweet spot where when there’s players out and they’re struggling, he has to carry the team.

“He’s played OK but I think he needs to play a lot stronger and a lot more dominant.”

Manly were 4-2 after six rounds, which was when Tom Trbojevic injured his hamstring against Canberra. They have since gone 3-10, falling to 11th on the ladder.

Johns last month called on Cherry-Evans to lift his game, to prevent Manly sliding from finals contention. He did not get the desired response and the Sea Eagles are now planning for next season.

Manly have been linked with their former premiership-winning No.6 Kieran Foran, who is leaving the Bulldogs. Champion five-eighth Brad Fittler said that reuniting Foran with Cherry-Evans could be successful; but only if Foran could overcome chronic injuries.

“They played together, they had a really good combination a long time ago but there’s a lot of different players in their team. We watched that Josh Schuster play the other day and he looked like he had a lot of spark. I don’t know,” Fittler said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“Kieran’s such a good fella. We spoke about how much money he goes for because that’s part of the jigsaw puzzle and there’s not going to be that much money there. The other part is if he can last the whole season; if he lasts the whole season, he’s a great buy but his track record at the moment says he mightn’t.”

Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans during a tough season for Manly. (Getty)

Reports have suggested that Foran, 30, may actually be recruited as a hooker. Manly are parting ways with Danny Levi and Schuster, a brilliant youngster who debuted recently, may demand a release if his NRL pathway is blocked by Foran.

Fittler said that Manly may have some flexibility with how they use Schuster, 19.

“Joel Thompson’s gone. Josh Schuster came through as a back-rower, five-eighth, so you could play him as a back-rower,” said Fittler, who as NSW coach has closely monitored Schuster’s progression.

“He’s that physique; he’s tall, looks a lot like Curtis Sironen, those blokes. He’s a really talented player, so I think either position [would suit]; I’m not sure if he has a preference or if that will sway whether he wants to stay at the club or leave, I’ve got no idea, but he can play back-row as well.”

Josh Schuster at Manly training. (Getty)

Meanwhile, Fittler said that he remained confident of Tom Trbojevic playing a role in this year’s State of Origin series.

Fittler has named the Manly superstar in what will become a 27-man squad for the post-season series, despite Trbojevic copping a shoulder injury in his comeback from a three-month hamstring layoff.

Fittler said that Trbojevic had a partial shoulder dislocation but it should be adequately repaired by the November 4 series-opener in Adelaide.

“I’m playing it by ear. He works hard, he’s got a good medical staff, he’ll play a part in the series without a doubt,” Fittler said.

“I’ve spoken to him already, he’s keen. He’s one of those blokes that, he doesn’t want to rest, he want to play footy. He’s missed out on such a big chunk of the season, he wants to get out and play footy and prove himself.”