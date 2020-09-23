Notre Dame-Wake Forest game moved to Dec. 12

One day after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish postponed Saturday’s game against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, the Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed that the game has been moved to Dec. 12.

Additionally, Wake Forest’s Oct. 9 matchup against Campbell was rescheduled to Oct. 2.

Notre Dame canceled a Tuesday football practice after it was discovered that at least four players tested positive for the virus. Six others were placed in quarantine following contact tracing.

By Tuesday afternoon, the program confirmed that 13 players were in isolation, with 10 in quarantine. This led to the university temporarily halting all football activities.

Along with Notre Dame-Wake Forest, the ACC previously shifted a Virginia-Virginia Tech game from last Saturday to Dec. 12. These schedule alterations will likely push the conference championship game to Dec. 19, the league’s secondary date for the title clash.