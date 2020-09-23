Nike lifts S,P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data By

© . The 11 Wall St. door of the NYSE is seen in New
() – The S,amp;P 500 and the Dow opened higher on Wednesday, with Nike (NYSE:) hitting a record high following a strong quarterly earnings report, while investors looked to domestic business activity data to gauge the pace of an economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average () rose 125.42 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 27,413.60 and the S,amp;P 500 () opened higher by 4.54 points, or 0.14%, at 3,320.11.
The Nasdaq Composite () dropped 12.81 points, or 0.12%, to 10,950.83 at the opening bell.
