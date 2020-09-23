Nick Kyrgios vs Boris Becker tennis feud renewed after nasty Instagram comment

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has renewed his feud with Boris Becker, after a snarky comment from the legend on his Instagram page.

Kyrgios posted a photo of himself in action at last year’s Laver Cup, with the caption: “Different breed.”

Becker’s response: “In your dreams.”

Kyrgios gave his own stinging response, writing on Twitter: “He’s gone from wanting to coach me, obviously for his desperate need of a pay check, to hating on my Instagram. Strange world we live in.”

Becker, Germany’s six-time Grand Slam winner, has been carrying out a running battle with Kyrgios.

The Australian has been an outspoken critic of fellow tennis players, including stars Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, who have acted recklessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Becker believes that Kyrgios’ criticism has breached pro tennis etiquette.

In June, Becker branded Kyrgios a “rat”. Kyrgios responded by calling Becker a “doughnut”.

Becker later explained his attack, saying he believed that friction between fellow tennis players should be kept in-house. Kyrgios responded that his stance on responsible behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic had nothing to do with tennis.

Becker this month slammed Kyrgios again after the Aussie criticised US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta, saying in a quickly-deleted tweet: “If clay didn’t exist, dude wouldn’t have even been close to top 50.”

Becker, while working as a TV pundit, replied: “Nick Kyrgios should shut up for once.

“He’s turning into a loudmouth criticising the players, while he does nothing. I don’t know any athletes like that.”

As Kyrgios alluded to in his latest social media crack at Becker, the German great made a public pitch to coach the Australian last year. He got a one-word response: “Nope.”

Last month, Becker – who won his first major at Wimbledon aged just 17 – suggested that Kyrgios needed a coach if he ever wanted Grand Slam success. Becker referred to 20-time major winner Roger Federer’s belief that good coaching was crucial.

“Roger Federer – the greatest of all time. Yet you have other players like Nick Kyrgios … who say, ‘Oh, the coach is overrated and its a waste of money and everything’. Interesting enough, he’s never won a Grand Slam. Maybe he needs a coach,” Becker told Top Level Tennis.

Kyrgios, 25, is one of the hottest talents in tennis but has never gone past the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, with his last final-eight appearance at the 2015 Australian Open.

He is currently ranked No.42 in the world, having sat out mid-pandemic, and has six ATP titles. His best ranking is world No.13 and he boasts wins over the likes of Federer, Rafael Nadal and world No.1 Djokovic, against who he has a perfect 2-0 record.