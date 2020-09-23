NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at age 77

Sayers, nicknamed the “Kansas Comet,” played for the Chicago Bears from 1965-1971. He was named a First-Team All Pro five times during his seven NFL seasons and made four Pro Bowls. Sayers rushed for 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry and also had eight return touchdowns. His career was cut short by multiple knee injuries.

Sayers was also well known for his strong friendship with former Bears teammate Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer in 1970. Sayers wrote an autobiography about the friendship called “I Am Third,” which eventually led to the popular movie “Brian’s Song.”

Sayers was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977 at age 34. He is the youngest person to ever be enshrined in Canton.