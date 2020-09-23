New York Comic Con Schedule: When to Watch The Walking Dead, Stark Trek, and More Panels

New York Comic Con is going digital! The entire four-day 2020 New York Comic Con event is going virtual, with all panels being streamed on YouTube instead of being held in person. From Thursday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 11, you’ll be able to check out a host of talks from your favorite casts and creators.

If you’re sad to be missing the live New York Comic Con experience, there’s one bit of good news — all the panels will be free to watch, much in the way that SDCC held their own virtual event this summer! No need to spend money on badges and travel, but it would be a good idea to get familiar with the panel schedule so you can tune in as soon as they go live.

The panels will be streamed on the NYCC YouTube channel, and the convention has already announced the first wave of the exciting lineup. We’ve put together the major movie and TV panels included in the virtual convention below, and while dates and times are only just starting to be announced, this will give you a good idea of what to expect.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Star Trek Universe: Star Trek: Lower Decks + Star Trek: Discovery — 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Get your trek fix with this double panel featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests. From Star Trek: Lower Decks, series creator Michael McMahan and Wil Wheton will break down the Season 1 finale with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Afterwards, Star Trek: Discovery co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander will give you an inside look at Season 3.

Truth Seekers — 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT

Join executive producer and series star Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), along with co-stars Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Emma D’Arcy (Hanna), Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), as they discuss the making of this hilarious eight-episode supernatural horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by IGN‘s Terri Schwartz.

Utopia — 3:05 p.m. ET/12:05 p.m. PT

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), and Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) for a Q&A moderated by Variety’s Danielle Turchiano.

Alex Ryder — 3:55 p.m. ET/12:55 p.m. PT

Join author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz (Foyle’s War) and series star Otto Farrant (Salmon Fishing in Yemen) for a Q&A discussion as they preview this coming of age spy-thriller series, based on the best-selling, global phenomenon book franchise, prior to its November 13th premiere on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. The series follows a London based teenager named Alex Rider, who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage, and now finds himself reluctantly working undercover to investigate his uncle’s death in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

The Boys — 4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

The Boys’ cast and showrunner answer fans’ burning questions and tease what’s to come in advance of the shocking finale of the critically-acclaimed second season. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense and insane Season Two, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

Invincible — 4:50 p.m. ET/1:45 p.m. PT

Join creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) live as he teases what fans can anticipate from this upcoming adult animated series, based on his iconic comic book by the same name, which revolves around 17-year old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.

Friday, Oct. 9

The Stand — 12:40 p.m. ET/9:40 a.m. PT

Series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young, and Owen Teague, alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, discuss bringing this Stephen King novel to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17 on CBS All Access.

Saturday, Oct. 10

TBD

Sunday, Oct. 11

TBD

Announced Panels with Times Still TBD

Inside the World of Wolfwalkers from Apple TV+

Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart for a deeper look at Wolfwalkers, a new Apple original film. They’ll be joined by production designer Maria Pareja, character designer Sandra Andersen, and assistant director Mark Mullery, offering insights into the creative process and answer questions from fans.

Dylan O’Brien Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Love and Monsters

Dylan O’Brien will preview the world of Love and Monsters, his new post-apocalyptic adventure movie.

In the Writers’ Room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Join executive producers Colin Trevorrow and Scott Kreamer, consulting producer Zack Stentz, story editor Josie Campbell, and staff writers Sheela Shrinivas, Rick Williams and Bethany Johnson as they take you inside the writers’ room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: The Final Season

Take a journey inside the wonderland of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts with executive producers Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, story editors Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco, Karen Fukuhara, Sydney Mikayla, and Coy Stewart as they preview the final season.

Smallville Cast | 20 Years of Fandom, Friendship & Flying

Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Sam Witwer, Laura Vandervoort, and Michael Rosenbaum take a look back at the series and a look ahead at what’s next for this super-group.

All Aboard the Crazy Train! The Osbourne Family Goes Paranormal

Jack, Ozzy, and Sharon Osbourne will reveal stories and a look at their upcoming Travel Channel paranormal investigation special.

A Conversation with Executive Producers and Cast Members from ABC’s The Good Doctor

Freddie Highmore and the cast of The Good Doctor will be joined by creator David Shore as they break down the season three finale and give fans an inside peek into what’s to come in the two-part season four premiere, which centers around the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Discussion with the One Day at a Time Executive Producers and Cast

Join the One Day at a Time cast and executive producers to discuss returning to CBS after forty years, the future of the series, and importance of Latinx representation on television. Moderated by Refinery29’s Ariana Romero.

X-Men | The Art and Making of the Animated Series

The creative team behind X-Men: the Animated Series, including showrunner Eric Lewald, Julia Lewald, Larry Houston, Rick Hoberg, Stephanie Graziano, and Sven Larsen discuss what it’s like to develop, pitch, design, write, draw, direct, and produce an animated series, while showcasing production and promotional materials from the new art book, X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series.

From Page to Screen – An Exclusive Talk with the Hunger Games Creators

David Levithan, editor of the Hunger Games books, and Nina Jacobson, producer of the Hunger Games films, share their behind-the-scenes experiences in bringing this series to life.

The Grishaverse | Collaboration and Adaptation with Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer

Author Leigh Bardugo and showrunner Eric Heisserer discuss bringing Bardugo’s Grishaverse books to life as the upcoming Netflix series Shadow and Bone. There will also be an exclusive meet and greet with Bardugo, and tickets purchased will include a branded video recording of the experience, a copy of The Lives of Saints with a signed bookplate, and a pre-order of Rule of Wolves.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will present a panel spotlighting the Season 10 episode “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode.

Fear The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ sixth season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will host a panel ahead of its premiere.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who cast members Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill will be joined by moderator Melanie McFarland for a look back at their last two seasons as the Doctor and companion.

DC’s Stargirl

Cast members Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, and Meg DeLacy, as well as creator and executive producer Geoff Johns, will relive the first season’s most epic moments and preview Season 2.

Nancy Drew

Stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith will be joined by creator Noga Landau and showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor to discuss The CW drama.

American Gods

Soon to be announced cast members will preview Season 3 of the Starz series.

What We Do in the Shadows

Cast members Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and the creative team will have a discussion about the comedy and answer fan questions.

Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu’s Helstrom

Creator Paul Zbyszewski will be joined by soon to be announced cast members for a conversation about the upcoming Marvel Hulu series.

Conversation and Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu’s New Horror Series Monsterland

Soon-to-be-announced cast members and creator Mary Laws will have a conversation about the upcoming Hulu horror series.

Cast of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Reveals First Look At Hulu’s New Animated Series

Cast members Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero will be joined by creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum for a panel previewing the upcoming Marvel Hulu animated series.

Archer Cast Trivia Showdown

Cast members H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates will test their knowledge on the FX series, hosted by executive producer Casey Willis.

From the Nightmares of Clive Barker | A Conversation with the Cast of Hulu’s Books of Blood

Soon to be announced cast members will present a panel about Hulu’s upcoming film Books of Blood.

It’s Time for AN-I-MAN-IACS! Voice Cast & Producer Panel

Cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche will be joined by executive producer Wellesley Wild and co-executive producer Gabe Swarr for a discussion about Hulu’s upcoming reboot of the classic cartoon.

Metaverse Presents: Lost Anniversary Fan Q&A With Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse

Lost showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse will answer fan questions on this panel, moderated by Josh Horowitz.

The Sound of The Sandman with Neil Gaiman and Friends

Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, and other special guests will talk about the creative process behind turning The Sandman, the DC graphic novel series, into an all-audio adaptation.

Exclusive Interviews with the Creators of Steven Universe – The End of an Era

Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, author Chris McDonnell, Kat Morris, and Alonso Ramirez Ramos will explore the show’s legacy and talk about the upcoming book, Steven Universe: End of an Era.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Seven Seasons of Amazing Gear & Gadgets with Prop Master, Scott Bauer and Live Auction Preview

Series prop master Scott Bauer talks about his experiences working on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and tells the stories behind some of his favorite pieces in the auction.

The Watch: A First Look At BBC America’s Newest Series

Cast members Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, and Marama Corlett, along with executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes, preview a first look at the upcoming BBC America series on this panel, moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

