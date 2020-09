Peyton and Jacob actually knew each other before she joined the show, and she said whenever they talked he was so passionate about the series that “he genuinely seemed like he was a part of Cobra Kai.” She said, “I was a little concerned. He very deeply cares about Cobra Kai. I’ve never seen someone so into it. But then as the season went on, I started getting like, ‘Oh yeah…screw Miyagi-Do.'”