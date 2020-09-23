Netflix Originals 2020: All the New Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries, and Specials to Stream

Need to something new to watch? Netflix is here to help. The streaming service may have paused many of its productions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s still got plenty of new original content lined up, including new movies, TV shows, comedy specials, kids’ program series, and more.

From the most popular shows to buzzy film projects to those titles that could prove to be the next big sleeper hit, we’re here to help guide you through everything coming to Netflix this year. Below, you’ll find all of the TV shows, movies, specials, documentaries, and kids’ series that are arriving on Netflix in 2020. And be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating this regularly as new titles are announced.

Netflix’s Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Hilary Swank, AwayPhoto: Netflix

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Sept. 1): This 12 episode series features prominent Black voices – authors, athletes, actors, musicians, and comedians – reading children’s books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. The series is hosted and executive produced by 15-year-old activist, author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign Marley Dias.

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Sept. 1): In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Sept. 1): Stand-up comedian, actor and Last Comic Standing winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California, as two separate performances – one in English and one in Spanish – the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease.

La Partita / The Match (Sept. 1): A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

True: Friendship Day (Sept. 1): When a giant Grippity-Grab snags Grizelda’s friendship bracelet and turns her into a mermaid, True heads under the sea with magic wishes to save the day.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Sept. 2): This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons

Chef’s Table BBQ (Sept. 2): The latest installment of Chef’s Table delves into the insular and exciting world of pitmasters including Tootsie Tomantez, an 85-year-old grandmother who still shovels the coals at her Texas restaurant; Lennox Hastie, a remarkable Australian chef who sources all of his ingredients from the Outback; Rodney Scott of South Carolina, who is known for his whole hog barbecue; and Rosalia Chay Chuc, a traditional Mayan chef who serves Cochinita Pibil out of her Mexico home. [Trailer]

Freaks – You’re One of Us (Sept. 2): in this German film, a working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world. [Trailer]

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Sept. 3): Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Love, Guarantee (Sept. 3): To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

Young Wallander (Sept. 3): This series reimagines Kurt Wallander (Adam Pålsson) as a cop in his early 20s in 2020 Sweden. [Trailer]

Away (Sept. 4): Hilary Swank leads the cast of this new sci-fi drama about the first mission to Mars. Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman also star. [Teaser]

i’m thinking of ending things (Sept. 4): A road trip becomes a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror in the latest from Charlie Kaufman, starring Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. [Trailer]

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (Sept. 4): The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!

Undercover Season 2 (Sept. 6): A Dutch crime drama series inspired by real-life events, where undercover agents infiltrate a drug kingpin’s operation in Limburg.

My Octopus Teacher (Sept. 7): An unusual friendship develops between a filmmaker and an octopus living in a South African kelp forest that shares the mysteries of its world.

Record of Youth (Sept. 7): This drama follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, this trio’s youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

StarBeam: Season 2 (Sept. 8): From the selfish Captain Fishbeard to the sullen Miserable Marla, it’s up to can-do kid superhero StarBeam to stop all the baddies and save the day.

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (Sept 9): Fernando is a family man — equally committed to each of his two families. But one wrong turn brings them crashing together.

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Sept 9): Organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit conquer clutter and transform lives. Reese Witherspoon and Molly Sims coproduce.

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Sept 9): Go inside La Línea, the Spanish beach town turned into Europe’s drug trafficking hub, and meet the law enforcement officials determined to change that.

Mignonnes / Cuties (Sept 9): Amy, 11 years old, tries to escape family dysfunction by joining a free-spirited dance clique named “Cuties,” as they become aware of their own femininity through dance. [Trailer]

The Social Dilemma (Sept 9): We tweet, we like, and we share — but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Sept. 10): Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

The Gift Season 2 (Sept. 10): A Turkish painter in Istanbul embarks on a personal journey as she unearths universal secrets about an Anatolian archaeological site and its link to her past. [Trailer]

The Idhun Chronicles (Sept 10): After a necromancer takes over the magical world of Idhun, two adolescent earthlings help fight an assassin sent to kill all Idhunese refugees on Earth.

Julie and the Phantoms (Sept. 10): From High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, the new series follows Julie (Madison Reyes), who lost her passion for music after her mom’s death. But when she’s visited by the ghosts of three musicians from 1995, Julie becomes inspired to start singing and writing songs again.

The Duchess (Sept. 11): Created by and starring British comedian Kathrine Ryan, the series follows the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. [Trailer]

Family Business Season 2 (Sept. 11): Joseph’s plan is to turn the family butcher shop into a “potcher” shop, with the help of his family and friends in this series’ return.

Pets United (Sept. 11): A group of selfish pets are stranded in their luxury hangout when the machines that run Robo City go wild and take over, forcing all humans to flee for their lives. The pets must team up with strays to survive and save their homes, their city and maybe even the world.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Sept. 11): Ash and Goh continue their travels as they research Pokémon with Professor Cerise. Not even Team Rocket will stop them from becoming Pokémon experts!

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Sept. 11): What does a thrill-seeker tween girl do when her mom forbids her to enter a BMX race? Cast a struggling actor with nothing to lose to play her dad.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Sept. 15): A two-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz” — became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozen follows the family who made this unorthodox decision. The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family’s radical hope in science.

Izzy’s Koala World (Sept. 15): Follow 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother as they rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Sept. 15): Multi-award winning comedian Michael McIntyre makes his Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special debut with Michael McIntyre: Showman. Fresh off his ‘Big World Tour,’ playing to over 800,000 fans in sold out arenas across the globe, the comedic superstar recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels, the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience, as well as his trademark tales of family life.

Taco Chronicles Volume 2 (Sept. 15): Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

Baby Season 3 (Sept. 16): Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighborhood.

Challenger: The Final Flight (Sept. 16): Four-part docuseries on the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster, unpacking an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.

Criminal: UK Season 2 (Sept. 16): Following a hugely successful first series and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural.

The Devil All the Time (Sept. 16): A psychological thriller set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the beginning of the Vietnam War, starring Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson.

MeatEater Season 9 (Sept. 16): Steve’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming — where he prepares savory dishes.

The Paramedic (Sept. 16): After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

Signs Season 2 (Sept. 16): As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

Sing On! (Sept. 16): Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000. The first round is worth $10,000 and lyrics are randomly assigned so contestants must be ready for anything – the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. For five more rounds, the stakes get higher and the jackpot gets bigger, and the final two contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize. Perfect for an at-home sing-a-long, viewers of all ages will find themselves off the couch, belting their favorite tunes and having a sing-off of their own.

Dragon’s Dogma (Sept 17): An animated series based on Capcom’s dragon-hunting action-adventure game.

The Last Word (Sept. 17): In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.

American Barbecue Showdown (Sept. 18): American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Sept. 18): This animated series is set in the world of the doomed dinosaur sanctuary in Isla Nublar. [Teaser]

Ratched (Sept. 18): Ryan Murphy’s prequel series for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest stars Sarah Paulson as the twisted Nurse Ratched.

A Love Song for Latasha (Sept. 21): Latasha Harlins was 15 when she was wrongfully killed by Soon Ja Du, 13 days after the brutal beating of Rodney King. Du was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter but received no jail time. The death of Latasha was a leading catalyst for the 1992 LA Riots.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Sept. 22): It’s another season of solving problems for monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Sept. 22): Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, chronicle more travel misadventures in another season of this unscripted comedy.

The Playbook (Sept. 22): The Playbook profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley. The Playbook is produced by SpringHill Company, Delirio Films and Boardwalk Pictures.

Mighty Express (Sept. 22): In a playful world crisscrossed by railway tracks, a team of locomotives and their kid pals keep things moving and get deliveries through no matter what!

Enola Holmes (Sept. 23): Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. [Trailer]

The Chef Show Season 2 (Sept. 24): The Chef Show returns for another season as Jon Favreau and award-winning Chef Roy Choi come back together to continue learning, sharing, and celebrating different flavors, cultures and people. The two friends explore new recipes, collaborate with big names in the culinary world, and connect over their shared passion for bringing people together over a delicious meal.

A Perfect Crime (Sept. 25): In April 1991, Detlev Rohwedder, the head of Treuhand, the East German Privatization and Restructuring Agency, was assassinated in Dusseldorf. An inspection of the scene revealed three cartridge cases, a plastic chair, a towel and a letter claiming responsibility by the Red Army Faction (RAF), a radical left terrorist group that killed 33 people between 1971 and 1993. To this day, the assassin has never been identified.

Country-Ish (Sept. 25): Country-ish follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. They’ve amassed a large social following with videos reaching more than 50 million people who fall in love with their family. Perfectly relatable—and at the same time filled with one-of-a-kind humor and heart – each half house episode highlights their unique personalities as they navigate everyday life in a far-from-the-country locale – Los Angeles.

The School Nurse Files (Sept. 25): Eun-young might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

Sneakerheads (Sept. 25): Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Sept. 28): Fears about the voting process being rigged — by powerful donors and corporations, gerrymandering, the Electoral College, voter suppression, fraud at the ballot box, and the ways votes are counted — are untangled in this docuseries.

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Sept. 29): Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.

Welcome to Sudden Death (Sept. 29): A sequel to the Sudden Death action film from 1995 starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Sept. 30): In 2018, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As heartbreaking details emerged, their story made headlines worldwide. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, director Jenny Popplewell pieces together an immersive and truthful examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage. This documentary is the first film to give a voice to the victims.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Lily James, RebeccaPhoto: Netflix

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Episode 13 (TBA): Following a performance to celebrate the enthronement of the new emperor, ARASHI members head to Jakarta, where they kick off their “Jet Storm” tour to meet their fans in Asia.

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Episode 14 (TBA): The members express their appreciation to the fans as they prepare for the 50th and final performance of the 5×20 tour.

Start-Up (TBA): Young entrepreneurs aspiring to launch virtual dreams into reality compete for success and love in the cutthroat world of Korea’s high-tech industry.

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Oct. 1): While hunting for a dating-site predator, an underused police clerk discovers an abused wife with a horrific secret — and a web of conspiracy hiding it.

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Oct. 1): Carmen and her crew touch down in Mexico City, New Orleans, Venice, and more on their quest to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Oct. 1): In 1900, a rich newcomer with a shady past arrives in Munich determined to crash the local Oktoberfest with his own brewery. But when his daughter falls in love with the heir to a rival brewery, a violent chain of events threatens both families’ futures.

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Oct. 1): After falling for a guest, an unsuspecting hotel staff becomes embroiled in a hostage scheme and discovers true love in an unlikely place.

The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Oct. 1): A series of challenges push Mildred and Ethel’s magical powers to the limit as they compete for the honor of being named Head Girl.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Oct. 2): Cory, Chrissy, and Freddie are on the hunt for king-sized candy bars this Halloween! But are all the treats worth the trek to the spooky side of town?

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Oct. 2): An ad creative and a successful executive have a great marriage — until he wants to be a dad just as her star is rising. Then he brings someone new home.

The Binding (Oct. 2): While visiting her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy, a woman fights the mysterious curse intent on claiming her daughter.

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Oct. 2): While a lifetime of making documentaries has convinced her of the power of true stories, Kirsten Johnson is ready to use every escapist movie-making trick in the book if it will help her 86-year-old psychiatrist father elude death.

Emily in Paris (Oct. 2): Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Òlòtūré (Oct. 2): A young, naïve female journalist goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria and encounters a brutal underworld.

Serious Men (Oct. 2): When a slum dweller spins a web of lies in pursuit of the upward mobility he has long craved, his ruse could be especially dangerous for his young son.

Song Exploder (Oct. 2): Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. Featured artists include 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Alicia Keys, who breaks down “3 Hour Drive” from her 2020 album, Alicia; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who delves into the creation of “Wait for It” from the musical phenomenon Hamilton; Rock & Roll Hall of Famers R.E.M., who open up about the influences behind “Losing My Religion”; and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Ty Dolla $ign, who discusses the inspiration behind “LA.”

Vampires vs. The Bronx (Oct. 2): A group of friends fight to save their neighborhood from a group of vampires.

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Oct. 4): A broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Oct. 6): Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day.

Hubie Halloween (Oct. 7): Adam Sandler stars as Hubie, a man who spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate the holiday safely. But when people start disappearing after the appearance of an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor, only Hubie can put a stop to it.

To the Lake (Oct. 7): Facing the end of civilization when a terrifying plague strikes, a group of people struggle to survive.

Deaf U (Oct. 9): This docuseries follows students’ day-to-day lives at Gallaudet, the famed Washington, D.C., private college for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Oct. 9): When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave L.A. and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Oct. 9): Radha (Radha Blank), a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. The film follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of hip hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice. [Trailer]

Ginny Weds Sunny (Oct. 9): Eager to marry but constantly rejected by women, a bachelor hopes to win over a former crush by accepting help from an unlikely source: his mother.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Oct. 9): The second season of Mike Flanagan’s Haunting horror anthology draws its inspiration from Henry James’ works, including the classic 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. [Trailer]

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Oct. 9): Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade, where they meet some new Super Monsters.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Oct. 12): Against all odds, Kipo and the gang ended an old enemy’s reign of terror. Now they’re on a mission to fight a fierce anti-Mute evildoer: Dr. Emilia.

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Oct. 13): After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul.” In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docuseries, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Oct. 13): The Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s fragile home on the world’s biggest reef.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Oct. 14): Record-shattering Korean girl band BLACKPINK tell their story — and detail the hard-fought journey of the dreams and trials behind their meteoric rise.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Oct. 15): After reluctantly agreeing to babysit on Halloween, a high school student is suddenly recruited into an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.

Love Like the Falling Rain (Oct. 15): Fearing rejection, a young man struggles to declare his feelings for his best friend, who soon falls for another man — until a fateful incident.

Rooting for Roona (Oct. 15): In rural India, a child with hydrocephalus gets a chance at life-changing surgery after her photos go viral. This documentary charts her journey.

Social Distance (Oct. 15): The eight-part anthology series is centered around the lives of people coming to terms with “the new normal” during quarantine. Mike Colter, Oscar Nunez, Danielle Brooks, and more star.

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Oct. 16): In 1950s Spain, a couple summon their son home from Mexico to introduce him to his fiancée, but are shocked when he returns with a ballerino.

Dream Home Makeover (Oct. 16): Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee help dreams come true for real families looking to update their home tailored to their own unique style.

Grand Army (Oct. 16): Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free, and seize the future.

La Révolution (Oct. 16): Set in France in 1787, this series asks, “What if the French Revolution didn’t happen the way we were told?” While investigating a series of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin — the future inventor of the guillotine — uncovers an unknown virus: the Blue Blood. The disease quickly spreads amongst the French aristocracy, driving them to murder ordinary people, and soon leads to a rebellion. [Trailer]

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Oct. 16): As the four pals continue to live it up with their monster allies, Jack worries a newly discovered radio transmitter may put an end to the fun.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Oct. 16): What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Oct. 19): The hit true crime series returns.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection (Oct. 20): Lightning splits the Magic School Bus into three pieces, scattering the class across the globe with different versions of Ms. Frizzle aboard each bus!

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Oct. 21): TV legend David Letterman teams up with Dave Chappelle, Robert Downey Jr., and more for another season of in-depth interviews and curiosity-fueled excursions.

Rebecca (Oct. 21): Netflix’s remake of Rebecca, Alfred Hitchock’s award-winning 1940 romantic thriller, stars Armie Hammer and Lily James as a newly married couple whose marriage is twisted by the memory of Mr. de Winter’s first wife.

Cadaver (Oct. 22): The Norwegian psychological horror film takes place after a nuclear disaster, when a family of survivors find themselves at a hotel that quickly takes an eerie turn when people begin to disappear.

Barbarians (Oct. 23): Three people’s fates are interwoven in the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., during which Germanic warriors halt the spread of the Roman Empire.

Move (Oct. 23): Discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world in this documentary series.

Over the Moon (Oct. 23): Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh star.

Perdida (Oct. 23): Antonio sets himself up to be arrested so he’ll be sent to Colombia’s worst prison, La Brecha. He’s after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago.

The Queen’s Gambit (Oct. 23): This limited series, based on the novel by Walter Tevis, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan who discovers an incredible talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers. She sets out to conquer the male-dominated arena of competitive chess while “fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession.” [Teaser]

Blood of Zeus (Oct. 27): A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Oct. 27): There’s no problem that Chico Bon Bon and his “Fix-it Force” can’t solve. From building a new skate park to stopping a vehicle from falling off a cliff, this crew takes care of any engineering troubles headed their way.

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Oct. 27): A journalist spent a decade crusading against one of the largest sports corporations on the planet to prove that Guillermo Vilas was the world’s best tennis player of his time.

Holidate (Oct. 28): Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays, but when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they make the perfect team. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Oct. 28): A group of tech-addicted teens attend a rehabilitation camp, but a sinister force there threatens to take them offline for good.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Oct. 28): A team of local archaeologists excavate never before explored passageways, shafts, and tombs, piecing together the secrets of Egypt’s most significant find in almost 50 years.

Bronx (Oct. 30): A team of cops investigating the seedy underbelly of Marseille, France, find themselves in over their heads as they realize that some of their fellow officers may be deep in the pockets of the city’s gangs, and they risk losing their jobs — or worse — unless they can set things right.

The Day of the Lord (Oct. 30): A retired priest is visited by an old friend who claims his daughter is being possessed.

His House (Oct. 30): After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple adjust to their new life in a small English town that has evil bubbling just under the surface.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Oct. 30): Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal travels the globe to take in the local cuisine and culture of five new cities.

Suburra: Season 3 (Oct. 30): The final judgment in the battle for land in an Italian seaside town is close, and the criminals are ready to play the game for the last time.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Olivia Colman, The CrownPhoto: Des Willie, Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix

The Life Ahead (November 13): Sophia Loren stars as a Holocaust survivor who makes a living raising children of sex workers. But when she takes in Momo, a 12-year-old orphan who is forced to apologize after stealing her candlesticks, the two form a tight bond.

The Crown Season 4 (Nov. 15): As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided. [Teaser Trailer]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Nov. 25): In this sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles, Santa (Kurt Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn) work together to save the holidays once again. [Trailer]

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

The Prom (Dec. 11): Ryan Murphy directs this story of a lesbian teenager who’s banned from attending the big dance with her girlfriend. The injustice prompts a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the small Indiana town to fight back. Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman star.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti and Michiel Huisman, The Haunting of Hill House

Photo: Netflix

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan: This docudrama focuses on the warring kingdoms of feudal Japan.

Alice in Borderland: Ryohei Alice, a listless, jobless, and video-game-obsessed young man, sees a strange light and suddenly finds himself in a mysteriously emptied out version of Tokyo along with his two best friends.

Always a Witch Season 2: After Carmen publicly announces her identity as a witch on social media, she’ll find others who are hidden in this time, along with a few others, like dangerous pirates, evil spirits, and sorcerers.

Behind Her Eyes: This psychological thriller is based on the 2017 novel of the same name.

The Boys in the Band: Ryan Murphy produces Joe Mantello’s adaptation of the play which follows a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays, but their evening is thrown into turmoil when the host’s potentially closeted college roommate shows up uninvited.

Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes’ first show with Netflix is based upon the beloved book series about romance in 1800s England.

The Christmas Chronicles 2: Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, with real-life wife Goldie Hawn stepping in to become Mrs. Claus, which reunites Santa with Kate Pierce (Darby Camp) as the two team up to stop a magical troublemaker from destroying Christmas.

Dash & Lily: This romantic holiday series is based upon Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares and stars Austin Abrams and Midori Francis.

Dear White People Season 4: Justin Simien’s groundbreaking series comes to an end.

Dick Johnson Is Dead: In this inventive portrait, director Kirsten Johnson seeks a way to keep her 86-year-old father alive forever by staging fantasies of death and beyond. Together, dad and daughter confront the great inevitability awaiting us all.

Eden: This sci-fi anime series tells the story of robots raising the last human child on Earth.

Emily’s Wonder Lab: This live-action kids series makes science, math, and more fun with experiments, activities, and demonstrations.

The English Game: Julian Fellowes’ latest drama looks back on the history of football.

Fate: The Winx Saga: This live-action young adult series is inspired by the Italian animated series.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The series leads preschoolers room to room through a dollhouse of mini-worlds and kittens.

Ginny & Georgia: This coming of age story centers on an angsty 15-year-old named Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) as they attempt to start a new and normal life in New England.

Go, Dog, Go!: Tag and Scooch are two young pups living in Pawston who are always on the go and exploring their world. The series is based on the children’s book of the same name.

GLOW Season 4: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling hit the mat one last time.

Grand Army: This drama series adapts Katie Cappiello’s play Slut.

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Mike Flanagan’s follow up to The Haunting of Hill House adapts Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw and features the return of Season 1 stars Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Henry Thomas.

Hillbilly Elegy: Ron Howard adapts J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name about an Appalachian family. The film stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso.

I Do, Redo: Jessica Mulroney hosts this series, which gives couples a second chance at the perfect wedding day.

Izzy Bee’s Koala World: 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother rescue koalas on their Australian island.

Jingle Jangle: From writer/director David E. Talbert, a holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention. Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Madelen Mills star.

Kid Cosmic: The new series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls centers on an odd, imaginative boy who acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Mank: David Fincher directs this biopic of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz during the making of Citizen Kane, starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins.

Onisciente: In a future where each citizen is monitored 24/7 by a drone, a woman discovers a murder unaccounted by this surveillance system and investigates why.

Over the Moon: Animation icon Glen Keane makes his feature directorial debut in this musical adventure about a girl who builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon in order to prove to her father that a legendary Moon Goddess really exists. [Trailer]

Pacific Rim: As monsters emerge from the sea to attack Earth, humanity must fight back using giant robot warriors in this anime adaptation of the blockbuster film franchise.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again: This sequel to the holiday rom-com adds yet another Vanessa Hudgens character to the mix.

Selena: The Series: This biopic series stars Christian Serratos as the titular Tejano music superstar whose life came to a tragic end after the head of her fan club murdered her at the age of just 24.

Tiny Pretty Things: Set in the world of an elite ballet academy, the characters will do everything it takes to make their dreams come true in this adaptation of the book of the same name.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: The Transformers franchise follows the Great War between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

What-to-Doodles: An adventurous and lovable team of clever young creatures play, grow, laugh, learn, and sing together in colorful Zoo York City.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Sex Education

Photo: Netflix

Related: What’s New on Netflix in January 2020 – Leaving Netflix in January 2020

The Circle US (Jan. 1): This social-media competition series features players making choices to be themselves or someone else as they compete for a cash prize. Find out why it produced the most spirited conversation about an eggplant emoji right here.

Ghost Stories (Jan. 1): The directors of Lust Stories present this quartet of thrillers.

Messiah Season 1 (Jan. 1): When CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan) uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, she begins an investigation into his origins. As he continues to cultivate followers who allege he’s performing miracles, the global media becomes increasingly beguiled by this charismatic figure.

Spinning Out Season 1 (Jan. 1): Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a talented, up-and-coming elite figure skater, is ready to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. However, when she’s presented a second chance as a pair skater, she seizes the opportunity to continue her career and pairs up with resident bad boy Justin (Evan Roderick).

Anne with an E Season 3 (Jan. 3): The series, inspired by the classic Canadian novel Anne of Green Gables, comes to an end.

Dracula Season 1 (Jan. 4): Claes Bang stars as the titular blood-drinker in this show set in 1897 Transylvania. Read our review here.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 1 (Jan. 4): This animated preschool series will give fictional life to the hit toy line Go! Go! Smart Wheels from VTech Electronics by following kid car Cory Carson on his adventures through Bumperton Hills.

Cheer Season 1 (Jan. 8): From the creators of Last Chance U, this documentary series follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

AJ and the Queen Season 1 (Jan. 10): RuPaul stars as a down-on-her-luck drag queen who decides to hit the road after being robbed by her partner. Her cross-country adventure takes a surprising turn when she discovers a 10-year-old (Izzy G.) has stowed away in her trailer.

Medical Police (Jan. 10): From the team behind Children’s Hospital comes this comedy series, which follows two American physicians stationed in a pediatric hospital in Brazil who discover a deadly virus. Find out what we thought of the new series here.

The Healing Powers of Dude Season 1 (Jan. 13): This Netflix comedy series centers on an 11-year-old boy who struggles with social anxiety disorder but decides he wants to give middle school a chance.

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Jan. 14): The Saturday Night Live alum hits the stage for an hour-long standup special.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Jan. 14): A sheltered girl gets a crash course in survival when a mutant attack sends her to the surface, far from the safety of her underground home.

Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Jan. 15): The penultimate season of Netflix’s longest-running comedy will pick up after the bombshell that Grace (Jane Fonda) secretly married younger man Nick Skolka (Peter Gallagher).

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Jan. 15): This documentary series explores the history of Aaron Hernandez, who had a promising youth but became notorious for one of the nation’s most infamous murder cases involving a professional athlete.

Ares Season 1 (Jan. 17): This psychological horror series centers on a secret student society in Amsterdam filled with wealth, power and… demons.

A Fall from Grace (Jan. 17): Disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent in this Tyler Perry thriller. Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, and Cicely Tyson also star.

Sex Education Season 2 (Jan. 17): Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola while also dealing with his now-strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school, and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

WHAT DID JACK DO? (Jan. 20): To celebrate his 74th birthday, David Lynch gifted the world with this surprise short film featuring himself interviewing a monkey for most of its 17-minute runtime. And, yes, that was the same simian who starred as Marcel in Friends!

Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty (Jan. 21): The southern comedian presents her first hour-long comedy special for Netflix.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Jan. 21): Netflix dropped this six-part docuseries about the spread of the flu pandemic, and how to prevent, just as news of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus began to spread.

October Faction Season 1 (Jan. 23): Based on the Steve Niles comic, this series centers on a family that includes a retired monster-hunter, a witch, and a warlock.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Jan. 24): Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is still reeling from Nick’s (Gavin Leatherwood) possession by the Dark Lord but enlists her mortal friends, “The Fright Club,” to help free him from eternal damnation. Read our review of the new season here.

The Ranch Part 8 (Jan. 24): The final 10 episodes of the family dramedy will bring the series to its conclusion.

The Goop Lab Season 1 (Jan. 24): Gwyneth Paltrow will be bringing her lifestyle brand to the screen, as she and her digital team talk to experts about wellness issues.

Next in Fashion Season 1 (Jan. 29): This high-stakes competition series features innovative designers competing to become the next big thing in fashion. The series is hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung.

The Stranger (Jan. 30): Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, this film forces us to confront a question we all fear: How well do we really know the people closest to us? The pic stars Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran, and Hannah John-Kamen.

BoJack Horseman Season 6, Part 2 (Jan. 31): The second half of the final season of this animated favorite finally arrives. Read our review of the bittersweet send-off here.

Ragnarok (Jan. 31): This coming-of-age drama builds on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda and revolves around its inhabitants, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana(Jan. 31): This “raw and emotionally revealing” documentary about the music superstar will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before arriving on Netflix. The film is directed by Lana Wilson. Read our review here.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Photo: Bettina Strauss, Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Related: What’s New on Netflix in February 2020 – Leaving Netflix in February 2020 – Everything New to Watch in February: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+

Sordo (Feb. 3): This Spanish WWII drama follows a fugitive guerrilla who had gone deaf after a bombing as he tries to survive in northern Spain.

Team Kaylie Part 3 (Feb. 3): The adventures of teen celebrity Kaylie Konrad continue.

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Feb. 4): Expect to hear a few timely affirmations in this standup special.

The Pharmacist (Feb. 5): In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist — Dan Schneider — beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice in this documentary.

Cagaster of an Insect Cage Season 1 (Feb. 6): This new anime series is set 30 years after a disease that turned the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, featuring a young exterminator and a teenage girl in search of her mother.

Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Feb. 7): The How to Train Your Dragon series returns for more of Dak and Leyla’s adventures in Huttsgalor.

Horse Girl (Feb. 7): Alison Brie stars in this Jeff Baena film about a woman who is closer to horses than people and begins to experience surreal hallucinations. Read our review of the genre-building flick here.

Locke & Key Season 1 (Feb. 7): This long-awaited adaptation of Joe Hill’s comic books finally arrives. The story centers on the three Locke siblings — Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they move into their ancestral home with their mother, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), after their father’s untimely and mysterious demise.

My Holo Love (Feb. 7): A lonely woman forms a connection with a hologram who looks exactly like its creator in this Korean limited series.

The Coldest Game (Feb. 8): This Polish drama film, starring Bill Pullman, is set during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis as a troubled math genius finds himself drafted to play in the U.S.-Soviet chess match.

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Feb. 11): This interactive special has Harold and George asking audiences to decide how they stop Krupp from blowing their treehouse to smithereens.

Road to Roma (Feb. 11): Alfonso Cuarón takes audiences behind the making of his Oscar-winning 2018 film Roma.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Feb. 12): The sequel to the romantic comedy favorite arrives just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Love Is Blind Season 1 (Feb. 13): In this series, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without ever having seen them. The first four episodes will arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day, but new episodes will roll out each Thursday throughout February. Watch the trailer here.

Dragon Quest Your Story (Feb. 13): This Japanese movie follows Luca as he attempts to rescue his mother from the evil Ladja by finding the hero who wields the Zenithian sword.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 (Feb. 13): The second season of Netflix’s crime drama continues chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border during the failed war on drugs.

Cable Girls Final Season: Part 1 (Feb. 14): The story of the women of the National Telephone Company in 1920s Madrid continues.

Isi & Ossi (Feb. 14): This German film features a billionaire’s daughter faking a relationship with a cash-strapped boxer to convince her parents to let her pursue her culinary dreams.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Feb. 14): Shaun and the flock will help a cute alien who crash-lands on Earth.

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia Part 1 (Feb. 17): A teenage robotics engineer and rocket scientist moves across the country to work for NASA and live with her fun-loving uncle who just so happens to be an ex-football player in this new family-friend sitcom.

Chef Show Volume 3 (Feb. 19): Jon Favreau and Roy Choi’s culinary adventures continue.

Spectros Season 1 (Feb. 20): A teenage boy and his friends get caught in a clash between Brazilian witchcraft and Japanese Shinto spirits in their neighborhood.

Babies (Feb. 21): This docuseries explores the science of what infants discover about life during their first year.

Gentefied Season 1 (Feb. 21): This Spanish-language dramedy series is a love letter to the Mexican-American community of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

Glitch Techs (Feb. 21): This new Nickelodeon family adventure series follows kids battling video game monsters that have made it into the real world.

The Last Thing He Wanted (Feb. 21): In this Joan Didion adaptation from Dee Rees, a veteran D.C. journalist (Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own story when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break.

Puerta 7 (Feb. 21): A woman tries to rid an Argentine soccer club of the organized crime which surrounds it in this new series.

System Crasher (Feb. 21): 9-year-old Benni bonds with a mentor as child services attempts to place her in a new home in this German drama.

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Feb. 25): The Saturday Night Live star performs his first standup special from the Gramercy Theatre.

I Am Not Okay With This Season 1 (Feb. 26): It stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff team up with co-creators Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall for this coming-of-age story about a teen girl navigating high school, a complex family, her budding sexuality, and some new mysterious superpowers. The seven-episode season adapts Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name.

Altered Carbon Season 2 (Feb. 27): The cyberpunk sci-fi series returns for a second season.

Followers Season 1 (Feb. 27): An aspiring actress hits it big on Instagram and finds that her life intersects with others in Tokyo as they follow her dreams.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution (Feb. 27): If the CGI trailer is any indication, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution will snatch fans’ edges with epic battles between a very angry laboratory manufactured clone, Mewtwo, and everyone’s favorite heroes, Pikachu, Ash, Misty, and Brock. So many clones. So many melees. So little time.

All the Bright Places (Feb. 28): This adaptation of the bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever.

Babylon Berlin Season 3 (Feb. 28): This political-crime drama set in 1929 Berlin continues.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 (Feb. 28): The fast-paced racing docuseries continues.

The Endless Trench (Feb. 28): Fearing retribution, a mole from the Spanish Civil War hides in his home for 33 years in this drama, based on true events.

Queen Sono (Feb. 28): A highly trained South African spy takes on her most dangerous mission yet.

Restaurants on the Edge Season 1 (Feb. 28): Move over, Gordon Ramsay, there’s a new restaurant reformation team coming to town with this reality series, co-hosted by celebrated Canadian chef Dennis Prescott.

Unstoppable Season 1 (Feb. 28): Three twenty-somethings go on a road trip to escape their problems but run into a desperate woman who forces them to change their plans in this new Mexican series.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Photo: Netflix

Related: What’s New on Netflix in March 2020 – Leaving Netflix in March 2020 – Everything New to Watch in March: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney+ – The Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix in March

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (March TBA): This documentary explores why Japan’s top boy band went on hiatus at the height of their popularity.

The English Game (March TBA): In 1870s England, two footballers on opposite sides of a class divide forge a bond that helps bring the upper-class gentleman’s sport to the masses.

Ladies Up (March TBA): Rising India-based comics Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, and Niveditha Prakasam bring no-holds-barred humor to this stand-up series.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 2 (March 1): Driveway dance parties, birthday treasure hunts — and going to the doctor to fix a flat tire. Whatever life brings, Cory’s gassed up and ready to go!

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (March 3): Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Taylor divulges the lessons she’s learned in her first hour-long comedy special.

Castlevania Season 3 (March 5): The eerie animated series returns for its third season.

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (March 5): From surprising stage performances to spraying colors with friends, join baby Bheem for all his Holi hijinks during the special spring festival.

Guilty (March 6): When a college heartthrob is accused of rape by a less popular student, his girlfriend navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

I Am Jonas (March 6): A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.

Paradise PD Part 2 (March 6): As the diabolical Kingpin tightens his grip on Paradise, the squad contends with bitter feuds, dirty schemes, kinky fetishes and a nuclear threat.

The Protector Season 3 (March 6): As chaos descends on Istanbul, Hakan faces a formidable Immortal who seeks to possess the key to destroying the city.

Spenser Confidential (March 6): Mark Wahlberg re-teams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop named Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet. Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide.

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (March 6): A detective inspector is pushed to the edge while he hunts the ritualistic murderer who has been terrorizing a city in Spain’s Basque Country for two decades.

Ugly Delicious Season 2 (March 6): The second season of Chef Chang’s adventures continue with special guests including Nick Kroll, Aziz Ansari, Padma Lakshmi, food writers Helen Rosner and Chris Ying, Danny McBride, Bill Simmons, and Dave Choe.

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (March 8): This animated short film follows the story of Pari, a 14-year-old girl with dreams of becoming a pilot, while growing up in a society that doesn’t allow her to dream.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (March 10): You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (March 10): The GLOW star headlines this comedy special.

The Circle Brazil (March 11): Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to Brazil.

Dirty Money Season 2 (March 11): The investigative series returns to offer a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal, and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

On My Block Season 3 (March 11): The high-stakes comedy returns to reveal what happened to the kids after they were kidnapped. [Watch the trailer for On My Block Season 3 here, and be sure to read our review here.]

Hospital Playlist (March 12): Five doctors, whose friendship goes back to their days in med school, band together at one hospital as colleagues in the VIP wing.

100 Humans (March 13): 100 diverse volunteers participate in experiments that tackle questions about age, gender, happiness and other aspects of being human.

BEASTARS (March 13): In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Bloodride Season 1 (March 13): A Norwegian anthology series that blends horror with dark Scandinavian humor, setting each distinct story in its own realistic yet weird universe.

Elite Season 3 (March 13): New conflicts arise when this Spanish-language thriller about three working-class kids enrolled in an exclusive private school returns for a third season.

Go Karts (March 13): After moving to a new town with his mom, a teen discovers the high-speed sport of go-kart racing, learning from a former driver with a secret past.

Kingdom Season 2 (March 13): The zombie period drama set in Korea’s Joseon era returns for Season 2.

Lost Girls (March 13): A mother’s quest to find her missing daughter uncovers a wave of unsolved murders in this drama based on a true story. Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne star.

The Valhalla Murders (March 13): An ambitious Icelandic detective teams up with a cop from Norway to investigate a series of murders that may be connected to a heinous trauma.

Women of the Night (March 13): Haunted by a shadowy past, the wife of a rising star in Amsterdam’s mayoral office finds herself drawn into the city’s underworld of sex and drugs.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (March 16): After losing his job at Baby Corp, Boss Baby goes freelance and turns his playgroup into a makeshift field team. Cue the critical mission!

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (March 17): Comedian Bert Kreischer is back, and shirtless once again, in his second Netflix Original comedy special, with stories about his daughter’s period party, a pushy arms dealer, and an inside joke with a Starbucks barista.

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (March 17): Clever sheep Shaun, loyal dog Bitzer, and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cook up oodles of fun and adventure on the farm.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19): Dai Sato, the creative mind behind “Cowboy Bebop,” further explores and expands upon the “Altered Carbon” universe in this anime adaptation.

Feel Good Season 1 (March 19): Created by Mae Martin, who also stars, this semi-autobiographic dark comedy follows a rising stand-up comedian as she navigates a new relationship with her girlfriend George (Charlotte Ritchie) while also dealing with sobriety.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (March 20): This documentary centers on Juan Manuel Fangio, the Formula One king who won five world championships in the early 1950s — before protective gear or safety features were used.

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Season 2 (March 20): From outdoor adventures to shopping extravaganzas, Archibald can’t wait to experience everything this great, big world has to offer.

Buddi (March 20): Following the day-to-day adventures of five best “Buddis,” this colorful and entertaining series is designed for children under 4.

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (March 20): Naoko and her friends have more strange adventures with aliens, robots and dinosaur girl Gauko. Their ordinary town has its share of oddities!

The English Game (March 20): Written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes, this six-part drama charts the origins of football and how those evolved into the world’s most popular sport.

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (March 20): The teen drama based on the award-winning Israeli series “Ha-Hamama” returns for Season 4.

The Letter for the King (March 20): This fantasy series centers on a new knight who has to stand up to a ruthless princess who threatens to cast the world into darkness.

Maska (March 20): A young man sets out to become a movie star, until a summer romance shows him the fine line between dreams and delusions. Starring Manisha Koirala.

The Platform (March 20): In a prison where inmates on high floors eat better than those below, who get the scant scraps, one man tries to effect change so everyone gets enough.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (March 20): Octavia Spencer stars as the titular hair care entrepreneur, who became America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Ultras (March 20): A story of intergenerational friendship and coming of age, set in the world of ultras culture during the last five weeks of a soccer championship.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (March 20): A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Sol Levante (March 23): An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world’s first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (March 25): Down the road from Woodstock in the ’70s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a movement. The film is directed by Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, and executive-produced by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Curtiz (March 25): Driven and arrogant, film director Michael Curtiz deals with studio politics and family drama during the troubled production of “Casablanca” in 1942.

The Occupant (Hogar) (March 25): An unemployed executive is forced to sell his apartment. When he discovers that he still has the keys, he becomes obsessed with the family that lives there and will do anything to go back to the life he had before.

Signs (March 25): When a young woman’s murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (March 25): It’s time to take flight again! Join YooHoo and his adorable crew as they travel the world to help animal friends, one marvelous mission at a time.

7SEEDS Part 2 (March 26): The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, “7SEEDS” returns for Part 2.

Unorthodox (March 26): A young woman flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn. Then her past catches up to her.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (March 27): Classic cars get massive makeovers courtesy of Gotham Garage, a skilled California crew dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles.

The Decline (March 27): As a way to prepare for disasters, family man Antoine attends a training program on survivalism given by Alain, at his self-sufficient retreat. Planning for a natural, economical or social breakdown, the group goes through drills meant to prepare them for apocalypses of all types. But the catastrophe waiting for them is nothing like what they anticipated.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (March 27): It’s the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and keep it safe from evil pirates.

Ozark Season 3 (March 27): The Byrdes are fully in their casino business when this celebrated drama series returns. [Read our review right here.]

Il processo (March 27): The murder of a teen girl impacts a public prosecutor linked to the victim, a lawyer seeking a career-making case and a suspect who says she’s innocent.

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (March 27): When searching for the perfect Wuzzle Wegg, Bartleby thinks he sees a monster. Will the Rainbow King have to cancel Wuzzle Wegg Day — or will True come to the rescue?

Uncorked (March 27): Mamoudou Athie, Courteney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash star in Prentice Penny’s feature debut about a man who must balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father’s expectation that he carry on the family’s barbecue business.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura, Sergio

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: New episodes (April TBA): Twenty years after their debut, join the beloved members of Arashi on a new journey as they showcase their lives, talents and gifts to the world.

The Circle Game (April TBA): Be yourself — or someone else? The players must choose while chasing a cash prize when this lighthearted, strategic competition show comes to France.

The King: Eternal Monarch (April TBA): This South Korean series follows a Korean emperor who tries to close the doors to a parallel world.

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (April 1): The Swedish stand-up comedian talks about being married to a recently resigned political leader.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (April 1): This documentary follows two drug lab chemists’ crimes as they damage a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice.

The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show (April 1): The comedian leads an ensemble cast in this six-part sketch comedy series.

Nailed It! Season 4 (April 1): Amateur bakers continue to try (and fail) to create masterpieces when this series returns.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 (April 1): The soccer docuseries returns.

Coffee & Kareem (April 3): A Detroit cop reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal. Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star.

Money Heist Season 4 (April 3): The series returns with some chaos as the rise of an enemy puts the gang in serious danger.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (April 3): This film centers on how Money Heist sparked a worldwide phenomenon.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (April 3): A new chapter for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam (April 3): A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

The Big Show Show (April 6): The former WWE wrestler takes on the new challenge of raising three daughters in Florida.

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (April 7): Life in Tokyo continues as Ruka takes his next step and Hana meets new rivals.

Hi Score Girl Season 2 (April 9): The second season of the Japanese manga series lands on its streaming home early in the month after more than a year away.

Brews Brothers Season 1 (April 10): This series stars Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle as two brothers who run a brewery together, despite their wildly different personalities and styles.

LA Originals (April 10): This film centers on Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon as they trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

La vie Scolaire (April 10): A school counselor devotes herself to working with underprivileged students in one of the poorest areas of Paris in this film.

Love Wedding Repeat (April 10): This rom-com stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, and more and presents alternative versions of the same wedding, with several different complications, including an angry ex-girlfriend and a misplaced sedative.

The Main Event (April 10): An 11-year-old discovers a wrestling mask that gives him superpowers.

Tigertail (April 10): This film from writer/director Alan Yang tells the story of a Taiwanese factory worker who leaves his homeland to seek opportunity in America, where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities.

The Tiger King and I (April 12): Joel McHale hosts this bonus episode of the hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness and speaks to several key members of the G.W. Zoo story about what happened next.

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (April 14): The stand-up comic returns for his latest special, which was filmed in front of a live audience in Minneapolis.

The Innocence Files (April 15): This documentary sheds light on eight cases of wrongful conviction uncovered by the Innocence Project.

Outer Banks (April 15): A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget in this original series.

Fary: Hexagone Season 2 (April 16): Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing and his native France.

Fauda Season 3 (April 16): Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (April 16): The Brazilian comedian performs in Sao Paulo.

Betonrausch (April 17): Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

#blackAF (April 17): Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in the family comedy series based on Barris’ real life.

Earth and Blood (April 17): In this film, after decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

The Last Kids on Earth Book 2 (April 17): Jack, June, Quint and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Legado en los huesos (April 17): This is a sequel to The Invisible Guardian which follows Inspector Amaia Salazar as she investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she previously solved in Spain.

Sergio (April 17): Directed by Greg Barker, this film stars Wagner Moura as Sergio Vieira de Mello, a UN diplomat who’s worked in some of the most unstable regions of the world but wants to have a simpler life with the woman he loves, Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas). However, one more assignment in Baghdad will put him in a life-or-death struggle. The film will debut in select theaters in addition to streaming on Netflix.

Too Hot to Handle (April 17): Sexy singles are tasked with the impossible — not hooking up — if they want to win the show’s grand prize.

Cooked with Cannabis (April 20): Chefs compete to get hosts high with artful use of the herb, along with THC infusions and CBD sauces.

The Midnight Gospel (April 20): Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Middleditch & Schwartz (April 21): Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials.

Absurd Planet (April 22): A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Circus of Books (April 22): This documentary centers on the owners of an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

El silencio del patano (April 22): A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau (April 22): After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century “plague” of criminal punishments.

The Willoughbys (April 22): Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Win the Wilderness (April 22): Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (April 23): This anime adaptation is directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.

The House of Flowers Season 3 (April 23): The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

After Life Season 2 (April 24): Ricky Gervais’ drama about a man dealing with his grief returns for its six-part second season.

Extraction (April 24): Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord in this thriller film from Sam Hargrave.

Hello Ninja Season 2 (April 24): The family series returns.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (April 24): The comedian measures his life to a letter he sent as a teen to his future self.

The Last Kingdom Season 4 (April 26): As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Never Have I Ever (April 27): A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood.

A Secret Love (April 29): This documentary centers on the love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, a relationship that spans seven decades.

Extracurricular (April 29): This is the story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (April 29): After being sentence to life in prison at 16 years old, Cyntoia Brown questions her past and the law itself.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (April 29): This cooking show offers up delicious shortcuts and vital ingredients.

Summertime (April 29): Inspired by Federico Moccia’s books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

Dangerous Lies (April 30): Camila Mendes stars as a woman who takes a job as a caretaker to an elderly man, but when he passes away she and her husband are pulled into a world of lies and deception.

Drifting Dragons (April 30): Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries in this anime.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (April 30): Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

The Victims’ Game (April 30): After discovering his estranged daughter’s link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

Check out all the trailers for Netflix’s April Originals right here.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Blood and Water (TBA): A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (TBA): Fusing his musical and comedy chops, Kenny Sebastian gets analytical about frumpy footwear, flightless birds and his fear of not being funny enough.

Mystic Pop-up Bar (TBA): Wol-ju, the bartender, is not of this world, or the underworld — she is the weaver of dreams between worlds. Though she might seem obscene and unhindered to some, she provides solace and advice to the weary souls whose dreams she enters. After a drink with Wol-ju, one feels spirited and able to turn the page on their own misfortunes. At the Mystic Pop-up Bar, she is able to cross the threshold between this world and the other, between past and present, revealing visions that rectify her customer’s suffering.

All Day and a Night (May 1): Ashton Sanders stars in this film about a young man trying to keep his rap dreams alive in Oakland amid a gang war and his own father’s tragic legacy. Jeffrey Wright, Regina Taylor, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also star in the film, which is written and directed by Joe Robert Cole.

Almost Happy (May 1): Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.

Get In (May 1): On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (May 1): The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!

The Half of It (May 1): Alice Wu writes and directs this film about a shy, straight-A student named Ellie who is hired by sweet but inarticulate jock Paul to help woo the most popular girl in school. But their new and unlikely friendship gets tricky when Ellie discovers she has feelings for the same girl.

Hollywood (May 1): Ryan Murphy’s seven-episode series followings aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it, no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse at Hollywood’s Golden Age, including its culture of bias. The series stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello.

Into the Night (May 1): When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (May 1): In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.

Mrs. Serial Killer (May 1): When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Reckoning: Season 1 (May 1): When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (May 5): Jerry Seinfeld’s new hour-long special showcases Seinfeld’s sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Becoming (May 6): This documentary film, directed by Nadia Hallgren, is an intimate look at the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama, following her as she tours the country following the release of her memoir. [Trailer]

Workin’ Moms Season 4 (May 6): Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (May 7 ): Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who’s not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

18 regali (May 8): A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (May 8): This silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe’s picture book series.

Dead to Me Season 2 (May 8): Netflix’s breakout dramedy is back, and Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) will be dealing with the fallout from the events of Season 1’s finale as Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) comes onto the case to find out what happened to Steve (James Marsden).

The Eddy (May 8): Damian Chazelle’s eight-episode musical drama series is set in the jazz world of modern-day Paris and stars Andre Holland as Elliott Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York and now co-owner of the titular struggling club.

The Hollow Season 2 (May 8): After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira, and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together.

Restaurants on the Edge Season 2 (May 8): The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen.

Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (May 8): Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

Valeria Season 1 (May 8): This Spanish-language series is based on the novels of Elisabet Benavent.

Bordertown Season 3 (May 11): While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (May 11): Celebrities recall their most mind-bending trips via animations, reenactments, and more in this comedic documentary exploring the story of psychedelics.

Trial By Media (May 11): This docuseries revisits some of the most publicized trials in recent history to see how the press shaped public perception during the judicial process, including the conviction of Rod Blagojevich and the shooting death of African immigrant Amadou Diallo.

True: Terrific Tales (May 12):Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood, and other classic fairy tales.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (May 12): This interactive special brings Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) and the Reverend (Jon Hamm) back together as Kimmy tries to get to her wedding on time and foil the Reverend’s latest evil scheme.

The Wrong Missy (May 13): This film stars David Spade as a man who thinks he’s texting the woman of his dreams but finds out that he’s actually been texting a very different woman when she shows up for his company’s island retreat.

Chichipatos (May 15): A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a drug boss disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

I Love You, Stupid (May 15): After he loses his girlfriend and his job on the same day, a man in his 30s sees his life turned upside down.

Inhuman Resources (May 15): Unemployed and desperate to turn his life around, Alain Delambre is ready to do anything to secure a job at corporate giant Exxya.

Magic for Humans Season 3 (May 15): He’s back to pull a rabbit out of a .. piñata? Justin Willman always surprises with frisky magic skills that amuse and charm, trick and disarm.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 (May 15): As the princesses prepare to face Horde Prime and his hive mind army in one final battle, Adora must confront her most elusive adversary yet: herself.

White Lines (May 15): When her brother is discovered dead, a Manchester woman leaves her quiet life to travel to Ibiza, where she seeks the truth about his disappearance.

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (May 16): Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (May 17): Minhaj returns with his patented brand of info-comedy for seven new weekly episodes taped at home.

The Big Flower Fight (May 18): Ten teams of florists, sculptors and garden designers push their talents to the limit to create extravagant floral installations in this competition show hosted by Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou. Facing elimination with every task set, these international teams of plant-obsessed artisans will be judged by florist to the stars, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and a slew of guest judges for a chance to display their own sculpture at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (May 19): Like the ancient grains of Babylon, Patton Oswalt provides a healthy dose of witticism in his newest Netflix comedy special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything. Enjoy yourself as the Emmy and Grammy winning comedian reflects on hilarious existential anecdotes after recently embracing his fifties, which includes attending his daughter’s second-grade art show that cost him the chance to board a full-scale Millennium Falcon or how buying a house is like hiring a suicide squad of superhuman subcontractors.

Sweet Magnolias (May 19): Maddie Townsend has a lot on her plate — including three kids, a cheating husband and one unlikely suitor who has everyone in town talking.

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (May 20): Actor and singer Ben Platt performs in a sold-out show recorded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Blood and Water Season 1 (May 20): A 16-year-old gets herself transferred to the same high school as a girl whom she suspects is her sister, who was kidnapped at birth 17 years earlier.

Rebelión de los Godinez (May 20): When Omar’s grandfather forces him to get a job at a tech company in Mexico City, he meets a quirky ensemble of nine-to-fivers… and some nemeses.

Control Z (May 22): When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofía works to uncover their identity.

History 101 (May 22): Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-size history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements, and world-changing discoveries.

The Lovebirds (May 22): When a couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.

Selling Sunset Season 2 (May 22): The reality series that follows LA’s most elite real estate agents returns for Season 2, documenting their juicy private lives, posh listings and high-profile clients.

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (May 22): The animated series returns for Season 2, with the entire gang transformed into cartoons.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26): The comedian follows up her beloved special Nanette with this new show, which features her and her and her dog taking an unusual tour.

Dorohedoro (May 28): Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido’s help. In the Hole, that’s a threat.

La corazonada (May 28): A rookie cop (Luisana Lopilato) and a police detective (Joaquín Furriel) investigate the murder of a woman, 19, whose best friend is the prime suspect.

Space Force (May 29): This original comedy series created by and starring Steve Carell centers on the Earthlings who are tasked with creating the eponymous sixth branch of the armed services. Carell reunites with The Office creator Greg Daniels for the show.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (May 29): Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago and London.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Dylan Minnette, 13 Reasons WhyPhoto: Netflix

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (weekly on Saturdays): In this romantic drama, a health care worker and an author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder end up healing each other’s emotional and psychological wounds.

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (June 2): The final season of the Full House revival will continue with nine new episodes. [Trailer]

True: Rainbow Rescue (June 2): True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!

Spelling the Dream (June 3): Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Baki: The Great Raital Tournament Saga (June 4): Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Can You Hear Me? (June 4): Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (June 5): In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School’s senior class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. [Trailer]

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (June 5): A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband’s debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

The Last Days of American Crime (June 5): As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Queer Eye Season 5 (June 5): The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 (June 7, new episodes weekly): The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Curon (June 10): Anna just got back to Curon, her hometown, together with her teenage twins, Mauro and Daria. When Anna mysteriously disappears, kids must undertake a journey which will make them discover the secrets hiding behind the town’s apparent tranquillity, coming face to face with a side of their family they never saw before. They will find out that you can run from your past but not from yourself.

Lenox Hill (June 10): An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Reality Z (June 10): A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

Da 5 Bloods (June 12): Spike Lee’s latest film follows four African-American vets who return to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors star.

Dating Around Season 2 (June 12): Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

F Is for Family Season 4 (June 12): While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

Jo Koy: In His Elements (June 12): For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (June 12): It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (June 12): Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

The Search (June 12): A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

The Woods (June 12): A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (June 13): Summer’s over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.

Marcella Season 3 (June 14): Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she’s infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (June 17): The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

A Whisker Away (June 18): In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

One Take (June 18): Members of Thai girl group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparing for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.

The Order Season 2 (June 18): At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

Babies Part 2 (June 19): As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

Feel the Beat (June 19): After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

Floor Is Lava (June 19): Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Lost Bullet (June 19): A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast. [Trailer]

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (June 19): As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

One-Way to Tomorrow (June 19): Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

The Politician Season 2 (June 19): Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race, and his mother, Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow) makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish when Ryan Murphy’s series returns.

Rhyme Time Town (June 19): Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Wasp Network (June 19): Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (June 23): Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes! [Trailer]

Athlete A (June 24): Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Crazy Delicious (June 24): This cooking competition show will be led by celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt, and Heston Blumenthal.

Nobody Knows I’m Here (June 24): Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90’s. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Amar y vivir (June 26): After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (June 26): When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream is a dream worth fighting for.

Home Game (June 26): From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

Dark Season 3 (June 27): The final cycle begins when this time-bending thriller returns for its last season.

Adu (June 30): Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

BNA (June 30): Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

Homemade (June 30): A collection of short films created by celebrated filmmakers around the world. Confined at home as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, filmmakers created personal, moving stories that capture our shared experience of life in quarantine. [Trailer]

George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (June 30): Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We’ll Do It For Half. True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced

Charlize Theron, The Old GuardPhoto: Netflix

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt Season 2 (July 1): In this animated series, monkey mechanic Chico Bon Bon and his fix-it force help people solve their problems with tools and engineering smarts.

Say I Do (July 1): This feel-good reality features interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini helping down-on-their-luck couples achieve their dream weddings. [Trailer]

Under the Riccione Sun (July 1): It seemed like an ordinary summer but, in the end, for this group of friends, everything changed. Their stories all have one thing in common: the courage to take risks and let themselves go. [Trailer]

Unsolved Mysteries (July 1): Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. [Trailer]

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (July 2): In his first Netflix comedy special, comedian Thiago Ventura touches on everything from his childhood to politics to how complicated dancing with a friend can be.

Warrior Nun Season 1 (July 2): A series about a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both Heaven and Hell want to find and control her. [Trailer]

The Baby-Sitters Club Season 1 (July 3): A new take on the classic book series/TV show from the ’80s and ’90s about a crew of middle school girls’ adventures in babysitting. [Teaser]

Cable Girls (July 3): Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), Carlota (Ana Fernández) and Óscar (Ana Polvorosa) fight one last battle, and this time it’s for all women. [Trailer]

Desperados (July 3): A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

Ju-On Origins Season 1 (July 3): This series explores the real-life origins of the Japanese horror classic.

Southern Survival (July 3): This docuseries centers around a crew of survival experts who test out products designed to help people get through dangerous situations, like the wilderness and natural disasters. [Trailer]

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (July 8): This documentary centers on Walter Mercado — the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer — mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity. Then he vanished from the public eye. [Trailer]

Stateless (July 8): This new limited series centers on four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job, and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal. Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Marta Dusseldorp, Dominic West, and Cate Blanchett star. [Trailer]

Was it Love? (July 8): After a long romance drought, a movie producer and single mom unexpectedly meets four different men who just might succeed at reviving her love life. [Trailer]

Japan Sinks 2020 (July 9): This anime series picks up days after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as an earthquake rocks the city. [Trailer]

The Protector Season 4 (July 9): Who will win when everything ends? The only way to find out is to return to the very beginning of the story! [Trailer]

The Claudia Kishi Club (July 10): Asian-American creatives pay tribute to the iconic Baby-Sitters Club character in this documentary short.

Dating Around: Brazil (July 10): In the Brazilian adaptation of reality series Dating Around, six singles go on five different blind dates in the hopes of finding a real connection. [Trailer]

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (July 10): Zac Efron travels around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien to explore healthy and sustainable ways to live. [Trailer]

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (July 10): This children’s show follows best friends George and Harold, along with their classmates and evil principal, who are sent to outer space on a mysterious mission.

Hello Ninja Season 3 (July 10): In this animated series, Wesley and Georgie, along with their cat sidekick Pretzel, transform into ninjas and enter a magical world where they solve problems and save the day.

The Old Guard (July 10): Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead as a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed in this film, from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. [Trailer]

The Twelve (July 10): This Belgian crime series focuses on a group of jurors who must come to a verdict on the case of a woman accused of killing her daughter and best friend.

Harvey Street Kids Season 1 (July 12): The Harvey Girls — Audrey, Lotta, and Dot — the block’s self-appointed guardians and the world’s bestest BFFs, will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure.

Treehouse Detectives Season 1 (July 12): This new CG-animated children’s series follows two curious bears who are no strangers to adventure. Big-hearted Toby and his more rational sister Teri form a snap team of detectives, called upon to solve the neighborhood’s mysteries.

The Hollow Season 1 (July 12): Perplexing mystery awaits viewers in this new animated-action series, which opens with three teens — Adam, Kai and Mira — as they awake confused and alone in an underground bunker.

We Are One (July 14): Activists all over the globe fight against injustice and push for social change in this heartfelt documentary.

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (July 14): Comedian Urzila Carlson shares her thoughts on recasting The Biggest Loser and sex tape regrets in this stand-up special.

Dark Desire (July 15): A married woman spends a weekend away from home that changes her perspective, leaving her questioning the people closest to her.

The Players (July 15): This film, structured in a series of vignettes, finds several men struggling with identity, fidelity, and relationships.

Skin Decision: Before and After (July 15): In the market for another reality show about people changing their appearances? A skin and beauty expert teams up with a plastic surgeon to use the latest procedures to assist people in altering the way they look.

Fatal Affair (July 15): Nia Long and Omar Epps star in this thriller about a lawyer whose reconnection with an old friend quickly spirals into a dark obsession.

Indian Matchmaking (July 15): Matchmaker Sima Taparia offers an inside look at the custom of arranged marriage in the modern era.

Cursed Season 1 (July 17): This new take on the Arthurian legend features a teenager named Nimue who joins forces with the mercenary Arthur on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. [First look]

Father Soldier Son (July 17): When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy. [Trailer]

The Last Dance (July 19): Michael Jordan opens up in this definitive docuseries framed by the 1997-98 season. It originally aired on ESPN.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (July 20): At only 15 years old, Ashley Garcia is already wildly successful rocket scientist with a PhD. Next, she tackles the much more difficult obstacle of having a social life. [Trailer]

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 2 (July 21): After becoming overnight stars in Europe’s online drug dealing scene, Moritz (Maximilian Mundt), Lenny (Danilo Kamperidis) and Dan (Damian Hardung) decide to quit the business after making one million euros. That’s their intention, anyway. [Trailer]

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (July 21): The British comedian talks happy couples, life in hotels, and the stupidity of human beings in this stand-up special.

Street Food: Latin America (July 21): This food series goes all around Latin America exploring the culture of street food.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (July 22): A documentary about New York’s war with the mafia.

Love on the Spectrum (July 22): The latest addition to Netflix’s growing roster of dating shows, this unscripted series follows adults with autism in the dating world.

Norsemen Season 3 (July 22): The Viking comedy returns for a third season of political rivalry, social change, and innovations that upend their way of life.

Signs (July 22): Set in a quiet town in Poland, a young woman’s murder brings attention back to a decade-old cold case.

The Larva Island Movie (July 23): The characters from the Korean children’s cartoon Larva Island are back to find silly, slapstick fun in everything from finding food to meeting new animal friends.

Animal Crackers (July 24): All of your favorite celebrities — John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, Ian McKellen, Raven Symoné, and many more — come together for the long-awaited animated film about what happens when a magical box of cookies that helps rescue a rundown circus. [Trailer]

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (July 24): Set in the How to Train Your Dragon universe, twins Dak and Leyla and their dragon friends devote their lives to helping others and having fun along the way.

The Kissing Booth 2 (July 24): Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) just had the most romantic summer ever, but as he heads off to Harvard, Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college applications with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney), land friendship with new classmate Marco (Taylor Perez). [Trailer]

Offering to the Storm (July 24): The Invisible Guardian Trilogy ends.

Sing On! Spain (July 24): In this singing competition, players face off for the chance to win up to 30,000 Euros.

Last Chance U Season 5 (July 28): The final football season of this docuseries follows the Laney College JUCO football team from Oakland as they try defend their national championship. After this season, Last Chance U will return in 2021 as a basketball show. [Trailer]

The Hater (July 29): An ambitious young man starts working in the dark world of social media smear tactics, and learns how virtual vitriol can have dangerous real-life consequences.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 4 (July 29): Investigative journalists become voluntary inmates in the world’s most volatile prisons, where mistreatment rules supreme.

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (July 29): This anime tells the origin story of the Transformers, centering around the Autobots and Decepticons battling fiercely for control on their dying planet.

Get Even (July 31): This BBC series centers around a group of girls who create a secret society where they target bullies at their school.

Seriously Single (July 31): A woman thinks she meets the man she’s going to spend the rest of her life with, only to find out he’s been planning his future with someone else.

The Speed Cubers (July 31): A documentary short about friendship and rivalry of two competitive Rubik’s Cube champions. [Trailer]

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (July 31): The baking competition series returns for another season of teams racing against the clock to create the best dessert.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (July 31): All of the Hargreeves siblings will return when the series returns to follow up on that wild cliffhanger.

Tom Ellis, LuciferPhoto: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Super Monsters: The New Class (Aug. 1): New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

Connected (Aug. 2): In Netflix’s new docuseries Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

Immigration Nation (Aug. 3): This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America’s broken immigration system.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Aug. 4): Cory’s spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Aug. 4): As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Aug. 4): Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning (Aug. 4): In her Netflix Comedy Special debut, Sam Jay delivers raw and witty humor on navigating her sexuality, the complexities of traveling with her significant other, and why it’s always necessary to lock the door while showering. [Trailer]

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Aug. 5): Intolerable, incomparable, or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka’s controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

World’s Most Wanted (Aug. 5): Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

The Rain Season 3 (Aug. 6): The third and final season of this sci-fi drama will bring an end to the Survival Squad’s story. [Teaser]

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Aug. 6): With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan in this anime.

Alta Mar / High Seas Season 3 (Aug. 7): When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Berlin, Berlin (Aug. 7): In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart — until Sven disrupts her plans.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Aug. 7): The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

¡Nailed It! México Season 2 (Aug. 7): The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to recreate cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens, and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 (Aug. 7): The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Aug. 7): The real estate reality series returns shortly after Season 2’s debut. [Teaser]

Sing On! Germany (Aug. 7): In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures (Aug. 7): Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Aug. 7): Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs (Aug. 7): Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Work It (Aug. 7): When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school… now she just needs to learn how to dance.

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Aug. 10) Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos, and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Aug. 11): Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider’s first Netflix original comedy special gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.

(Un)Well (Aug. 12): This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (Aug. 13): A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.

3% Season 4 (Aug. 14): The Brazilian dystopian thriller returns for its final season. [First Look]

El Robo del Siglo / The Great Heist Season 1 (Aug. 14): Inspired by the true events, El Robo del Siglo, alternatively titled The Great Heist, follows the assault on the Bank of the Republic, also known as “the robbery of the century” perpetrated in 1994. A band of thieves stole $33 million and put the whole country upside down.

Fearless (Aug. 14): A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Glow Up Season 2 (Aug. 14): A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Aug. 14): The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Project Power (Aug. 14): This sci-fi thriller stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx and is directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Aug. 14): Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.

Rita: Season 5 (Aug. 15): The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis’s relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita’s life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

Stranger Season 2 (Aug. 15): In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Aug. 17): A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Glitch Techs Season 2 (Aug. 17): The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Aug. 19): Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Aug. 19): Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

High Score (Aug. 19): This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.

Biohackers (Aug. 20): Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Great Pretender (Aug. 20): Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

(Aug. 20): This 16-minute documentary short follows John Shepherd, who spent 30 years trying to contact extraterrestrials by broadcasting music millions of miles into space, as he gives up on the search and makes a different connection here on Earth. [Trailer]

Alien TV (Aug. 21): Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Fuego negro (Aug. 21): A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Hoops (Aug. 21): This animated sitcom centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Aug. 21): The irrepressible devil cop show returns for its second season on Netflix. With the confirmation that the show has been renewed for Season 6 after previously being slated to finish after Season 5, Lucifer has now been uncanceled twice. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is one lucky devil.

Rust Valley Restorers Season 3 (Aug. 21): Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

The Sleepover (Aug. 21): Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Aug. 25): In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Trinkets Season 2 (Aug. 25): The second and final season about teen shoplifters will answer the questions left over from Season 1.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Aug. 26): Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

La venganza de Analía (Aug. 26): Analia Guerrero decides to take revenge against her mother’s murderer, a prominent corrupt politician who’s running for president of Colombia.

Million Dollar Beach House (Aug. 26): In the swanky, exclusive Hamptons in New York, the driven real estate agents of Nest Seekers chase multimillion-dollar deals.

Rising Phoenix (Aug. 26): Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Aggretsuko Season 3 (Aug. 27): Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

All Together Now (Aug. 28): Auli’i Cravalho stars in this film adaptation of Matthew Quick’s novel, Sorta Like a Rock Star.

I AM A KILLER: Released (Aug. 28): In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

Unknown Origins (Aug. 28): Madrid, 2019. A serial killer is spreading chaos. Anonymous people with no apparent connection are being murdered while imitating the first appearances of the most famous superheroes. Cosme is the best detective on his station and he’s about to retire against his will. David is his replacement, but he’s young and impulsive. Both will be on a mission to put together the pieces of a game they’re completely unfamiliar with.

JUMP TO: January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December, Not Yet Announced