NBA YoungBoy Addresses Viral Video of Him Walking Into a Fight at a Mall

Instagram

In the video that has been making its round online, the ‘Self Control’ rapper can be seen walking at a mall with his headphones on when he suddenly finds a group of people fighting.

–

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently sparked buzz among netizens, but it was not because of his music. It was all due to a video of him walking into a fight that surfaced on the Internet, and now the rap star has since addressed the video to make it clear that he didn’t have anything to do with the fight.

In the said clip, YB could be seen walking at a mall with his headphones on. Just when the hip-hop star was about to make a turn, he noticed some people were fighting and things just straight up went south after that. A group of men who appeared to be his friends then pushed him away from the scene to prevent him from getting involved with the fight.

After the video went viral, YB took to his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 22 to speak about the said footage. “Idk what happened all I seen was a n***a get they a** whooped ‘leave me out that’ friend,” the star said on the micro-blogging site.

<br />

The footage aside, YB is currently enjoying the success of his album “Top”. Hitting the stores on September 11, the effort debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 after selling 126,000 equivalent album units, including 19,000 in pure album sales, in its first week. It marked his third No. 1 album overall and second No. 1 album in this year alone.

In addition to that, the “Self Control” rapper concurrently took nine entries on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, led by “My Window” featuring Lil Wayne that sat on No. 35. Other singles that made it to the weekly song chart included “All In” and “Kacey Talk”. Not stopping there, due to the success of the album, YB took over the top spot in Billboard Artist 100 chart.