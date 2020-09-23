Museum of PR to Hold Fourth Annual Latino PR History Program Thur. Sept. 24th – Free Event To Feature PR’s Top-Ranking Latino Leaders Industry Support Includes:George Washington University; L3Harris; Aflac; the Page Society and CommPRO.biz

New York City, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NGO Wire)The Museum of Public Relationswill hold its fourth annual tribute to Latinos in PR history and present day, on Sept. 24th, 6-8 pm ET over the CommPro.biz TV network

The event, the industry’s first to celebrate the contributions of Latinos, is meant to raise awareness for the critical role the Latinix community has played in PR over the last century, and also to encourage more Latinix students to seek careers in the field.

It is free for attendees, and will feature a Q,amp;A session with all its panelists.

Moderated by Deb Green, a senior PR director with L3Harris, the event will feature Catherine Blades, CCO of Aflac, as keynote speaker. The event will also feature CCOs and senior agency leaders from such companies as Panasonic, Westinghouse, Emerson, and Zeno Group.

Sponsors include: George Washington University; L3Harris; Aflac; the Page Society and CommPRO.biz..

Register here: https://streaming.tokbird.live/event?id=4a095237-24af-434f-a3ab-6a26d61865b0

Contact: [email protected]